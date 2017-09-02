Thresher Reunion features antique farm equipment

1 of 3

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The smell of diesel fuel and the sound of engines filed the air 7 miles outside of Charles City, technically in Rockford, at the Cedar Valley Engine Club’s 52nd Threshers Reunion.

Around 500 people were present Saturday, Sept. 2, and saw all the antique tractors, threshers and farm equipment, some over a century old.

On the first day there were people from four different Midwestern states, with a field full of cars.

The event is going on from Sunday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4, on Labor Day weekend.

There are door prizes, musical entertainment and a lot of antique farm equioment.

Linda McCann will present “What do you know about Prohibition in Iowa?” and tell her audience about how Al Capone was in Iowa and the gun fights between police and mobsters on Highway 218 at 12:30 p.m.

On Monday Francis Eldeker of Clarksville and a retired Northern Railway worker will give a presentation of “Trains on the Farm and Train Safety” at 2 p.m. There will also be a plowing demonstration after lunch.

People interested can head to 2097 210th St., Rockford, by going past the Floyd County Fairgrounds.