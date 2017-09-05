Ambulance, Fire Department plan Houston run with Harvey donations

Press staff report

The Charles City Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Services in Charles City are organizing a donation drive to help with relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Representatives from the ambulance service and Fire Department plan to leave for Houston on Friday, hopefully with a horse trailer loaded with supplies.

AMR reports on its Facebook page that the groups are collecting donations of bottled water, cleaning supplies, personal care supplies, kids toys, games, puzzles, books, pens, pencils, crayons, stuffed animals, clothes of all sizes newborn to adult, cooking supplies and garbage bags.

They are also collecting gift cards from Walmart, Target, HEB grocery store, Visa or MasterCard preloaded gift cards, over-the-counter medications like Advil, Benadryl and Tylenol, children’s medication and cash.

Donations can be dropped off at the Fire Department, 704 S. Grand Ave., from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

For after-hours donations, contact AMR’s Dawn Staudt at 641-220-1683 or Lyle Staudt at 641-330-9867, or Assistant Fire Chief Marty Parcher at 641-220-1268 or 641-257-6313.