Little known museum in Clarksville holds nostalgic wonders

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Francis Edeker started the Iowa Northern Railroad in 1985, but his interest in railroads began well before that.

Edeker’s received his first toy train when he was two years old, that same train is with his collection of model and toy trains and is the oldest one he owns.

His farm land has at least four buildings containing trains toys, train memorabilia, random toys and a whole slew of information.

Speaking with with Edeker you become aware that he has a lot of information and energy, he’s passionate about train safety, so much so that now he is the state coordinator for Project Lifesaver, a program that gives presentations on train safety to driver’s education courses and around Iowa.

His collections also includes Disney and Star Wars toys that he, his children and his grandchildren played with.