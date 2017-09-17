Senator Joni Ernst to visit Charles City

Staff report

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, will visit Charles City at 1 p.m. Thursday at 500 North Grand.

The visit is part of a three-county town hall tour.

Ernst will also visit Corydon’s Wayne Community Junior/Senior High School at 7:30 a.m. Friday and Iowa City at the University of Iowa Memorial Union at 2:30 p.m.

The events are part of commitment to visit all 99 Iowa counties to hear from constituents about the issues most important to them, according to her campaign website.

Ernst was elected to the United States Senate in 2014. Prior to serving in the Senate she was a lieutenant colonel in the Iowa National Guard.

Ernst is the first female representing Iowa to be elected to the U.S. Senate.

The town meetings are open to the public.