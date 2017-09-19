Three arrested on theft, burglary charges

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Three people have been arrested and charged with theft and multiple counts of burglary for allegedly stealing items from a rural property northwest of Floyd.

Jeremie Jay Clay, 38, of Charles City; Dylan Leroy Meister, 20, of Tripoli; and Alea Marie Slessor, 22, of Tripoli; all have been charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony, and three counts each of third-degree burglary, also Class D felonies.

According to court documents, the three are accused of going to a property in the 1300 block of March Avenue between July 30 and Aug. 17, entering the house, a metal shed and a barn and taking property without the owner’s consent.

According to a list of missing property supplied by the owner, the value of the property was more than $1,000 but less than $10,000.

Property belonging to the owner was allegedly located in the bedroom of the home of Meister and Slessor on Aug. 28 when authorities executed a search warrant at 2649 200th St., Tripoli.

Court records show Clay was arrested last Thursday in Charles City and Meister and Slessor were arrested Friday in Nashua.

Meister and Slessor are currently being held in the Floyd County Jail on $20,000 cash-only bonds. Clay was released on his own recognizance, according to a spokeswoman at the jail.