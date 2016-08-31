Cambrex employee honored with ‘Heroes of Chemistry’

1 of 2

Staff report

Cambrex employee John Quin III of Waverly received national honors this month for his role in developing a prescription drug used in hormonal therapies for certain patients with breast cancer.

Quin was one of a group of chemists named ‘Heroes of Chemistry’ by the American Chemical Society for their working developing the prescription drug IBRANCE. The team was employed at Pfizer, where Quin previously worked before joining Cambrex.

Quin and his team were honored Aug. 21 in Philadelphia at the national American Chemical Society’s meeting.

