9/11 generation seeks memories of when their world changed

Students, community members discuss the shock of a nation attacked

Special to the Press

Twenty-nine Charles City High School students recorded interviews last week with family, teachers and community members in honor of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorism attacks in the U.S.

The students, ages 14-16, are part of Robert Pittman’s American Humanities course and recorded interviews with a chosen subject over memories and topics of national conversation following the historic event.

The following is full recorded audio from these student-led interviews.

YouTube

Devin Alton and Robert Pittman

“Since we were at a Department of Defense base which had children of our military personnel, we were considered a high level terrorist threat so the base automatically went on lockdown.” Robert Pittman

StoryCorps links

Beth Linde and Brenda Bailey

Guilia Manini and Ana Blickenderfer

Olivia Wolfe and Marilyn Buttjer

Jodie Sindlinger and Dan Caffrey

“You know things have happened in the past like Pearl Harbor and all that stuff, but nothing that you’ve experienced when you’ve been alive. We always had this false sense of security that nothing will ever happen to us here, and then when something actually does, then you just get that really weird, shocked feeling.” Dan Caffrey

Olivia McIntire and Dan Caffery

Ezra Wilson and Heather Douglas

Cora Crooks and Jenisha Garden

“Now the students I teach were not even born at the time. So I do have to explain it and just explain that there were terrorists, and that they flew planes into these buildings and that many, many people were hurt and now it’s a big part of our history in the United States.” Jenisha Garden

Cael and Trisha Hemesath

Blake Frascht and Kim Kingery

Ryeleigh and Shana Lair

Thea Montemayor and Eugene Martin

“I was at the post office when I found out we were being attacked. People were running all over the place, and it was actually very scary…I saw a friend of mine come running out of the post office, and he was almost crying.” Eugene Martin

Kaleb Osier and his dad

Madi Pellymonter and John Schwartzkopf

Ben and Dana Schwickerath

Madelyn and Jennifer Tjaden

Guinevere Calpito and Kim Usher: Part 1 and Part 2

Caitlyn Stoneburner and Kim Usher

Edgina David and Harold Vermeer

Isaiah Ortiola and Naomi Yadoff

Rebecca Hoffman and Tyler Wilson

“There was a line probably a block, two blocks long of people trying to get gas because they were worried there was going to be a gas shortage, people were thinking there was going to be a war after the attacks.” Tyler Wilson

Mason and Thomas White

-20160912-