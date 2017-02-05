Power Surge

Comets finish strong after the lights come back on at sectional meet; qualify 8 to districts, team to state regional round

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Wrestlers and coaches have referred to the sectionals as when the real season starts.

For many, however, that’s when the real season comes to an end.

But for eight Comet wrestlers, even after the lights went out during the Class 2A Sectional 8 Saturday in Charles City’s new gym, the party is still in progress.

“At this point it’s a matter of staying alive,” Charles City head coach Kevin Wedeking said after the final wrestle backs were concluded. “Eight is a good number to get to the next round.”

Of those Comet qualifiers to the district meet next Saturday at Iowa Falls-Alden High School, five were sectional champions: two-time state qualifier senior Nate Lasher (132 pounds), sophomore Dylan Koresh (145), senior Alex Koehler (182), junior Sam Niichel (195) and senior heavyweight Luke Hillegas.

The recipient of the Arlo Flege Sportsmanship Award at last week’s NEIC meet, Lasher (18-6) gave both of his opponents greeting and departing handshakes in short order while pinning South Hardin-BCLUW’s Neifer Ralston in 1:13 in the semis before making short 50-second work of Osage’s Brody Roll in the final.

Koresh (23-13) earned falls over Jack Maitland of Aplington-Parkersburg-Grundy Center (4:35) in the semis and Brock Steinfeldt of Iowa Falls-Alden in the finals (3:01).

Koehler (22-11) pinned Osage’s Michael Ulthe 1:50 into their semifinal before earning a 4-2 decision over Hampton-Dumont’s Dalton Chipp in the final.

Niichel (19-15) pinned Hampton-Dumont’s Logan Walker 1:10 into their semifinal before earning a 17-2 technical fall over South Hardin-BCLUW’s Caleb Engle in the final.

Hillegas (26-12) earned two quick falls over Hampton-Dumont’s Tristan Mewes (52 seconds) and South Hardin-BCLUW’s Ryan Fuller (1:12) in order for his first sectional title.

Charles City senior AJ Maloy lost a 2-1 decision to familiar rival Caleb Ring of Osage in the 220-pound final — both had scored 1-point escapes before Ring was awarded a stalling penalty point — Maloy rebounded with a prompt 28-seconds pin over Iowa Fall-Alden’s in the second-place wrestle back bout.

Charles City junior Wanya Pace (113) also won his district-qualifying wrestleback with a 1:02 fall over Nathan Klahsen of Aplington-Parkersburg-Grundy Center.

Charles City freshman Carter Proffitt advanced to the finals of his bracket after earning a major decision (10-2) over Parker Allen of Hampton-Dumont, but then was stuck 5:22 into the final match against Iowa Falls-Alden’s Dante Tacchia.

Due to the seeding in the bracket, Proffitt (24-9) was awarded second place with no wrestle back.

“We did as well as I expected us to do,” Wedeking said. “Wanya wrestled great for us … Carter had to battle through a real tough bracket.

“Dylan had another great meet. Sam really came through for us … so did a lot of other guys who in the latter rounds. As for the guys who didn’t qualify for districts, I guess next season for them begins right now if they want to go further next year.”

Actually, the whole Comet team is still alive in regards to the State Team Tournament. Charles City’s late surge in the final rounds and the second-, third- and fifth-place wrestle backs enabled the team to move up from fourth place to second place which qualified it to the state regional rounds taking place on Tuesday.

Charles City will wrestle regional host Denver at 6 p.m. The winner will face the winner of Crestwood vs. Gilbert dual later that night.

Osage, with six champions — Ring, Joe Jacobs (106), Nolan Byrnes (120), Mitchell Schotanus (138), Derek Fox (152), Zach Williams (160) and Brock Jennings (170) — won the meet with 231 team points.

Charles City had 208; South Hardin-BCLUW had 200 for third place.

Early into the final rounds, the power went out at the school due to a transformer post insulation malfunction that also affected a portion of the city for about 40 minutes.

With Charles City’s new gymnasium graced with overhead windows, there was enough ambient light to hold several matches with the use of manual score displays, stopwatch timekeeping and a megaphone to announce mat assignments.

Just when they hooked up a portable generator for the two electronic time and score displays, the power came back on.

Class 2A Sectional 8

At Charles City High School

Team Placing

Osage 231.0, 2. Charles City 208.0, 3. South Hardin-BCLUW 200.0, 4. Iowa Falls-Alden 163.0, 5. Hampton-Dumont 97.0, 6. Aplington-Parkersburg-Grundy Center 79.0

106 Results

1st Place – Joe Jacob of Osage

2nd Place – Taylor Kolthoff of Sh-bcluw

3rd Place – Jack Ites of Iowa Falls-Alden

4th Place – Bronson Forsyth of Charles City

5th Place – Jaycob Martzahn of Hampton-Dumont

1st Place Match

Joe Jacob (Osage) 28-24, So. over Taylor Kolthoff (Sh-bcluw) 35-9, Fr. (SV-1 4-2).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Taylor Kolthoff (Sh-bcluw) 35-9, Fr. over Jack Ites (Iowa Falls-Alden) 26-10, Fr. (Dec 6-2).

3rd Place Match

Jack Ites (Iowa Falls-Alden) 26-10, Fr. over Bronson Forsyth (Charles City) 10-17, Fr. (Fall 0:53).

5th Place Match

Jaycob Martzahn (Hampton-Dumont) 13-19, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

113 Results

1st Place – Ian Showers of Sh-bcluw

2nd Place – Wanya Pace of Charles City

3rd Place – Nathen Klahsen of Ap-gc

4th Place – Joe Sullivan of Osage

5th Place – Abe Scheideman of Hampton-Dumont

6th Place – Drake Steffen of Iowa Falls-Alden

1st Place Match

Ian Showers (Sh-bcluw) 36-5, Sr. over Wanya Pace (Charles City) 11-10, Jr. (Fall 0:58).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Wanya Pace (Charles City) 11-10, Jr. over Nathen Klahsen (Ap-gc) 9-15, Fr. (Fall 1:03).

3rd Place Match

Nathen Klahsen (Ap-gc) 9-15, Fr. over Joe Sullivan (Osage) 25-23, Fr. (Dec 2-0).

5th Place Match

Abe Scheideman (Hampton-Dumont) 10-18, Fr. over Drake Steffen (Iowa Falls-Alden) 5-13, So. (Fall 1:23).

120 Results

1st Place – Nolan Byrnes of Osage

2nd Place – Hunter Allen of Sh-bcluw

3rd Place – Caleb Robinson of Iowa Falls-Alden

1st Place Match

Nolan Byrnes (Osage) 10-27, Fr. over Caleb Robinson (Iowa Falls-Alden) 7-15, Fr. (Dec 4-0).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Hunter Allen (Sh-bcluw) 16-19, Jr. over Caleb Robinson (Iowa Falls-Alden) 7-15, Fr. (Dec 8-2).

3rd Place Match

Hunter Allen (Sh-bcluw) 16-19, Jr. over () , . (Bye).

126 Results

1st Place – Dante Tacchia of Iowa Falls-Alden

2nd Place – Carter Proffitt of Charles City

3rd Place – Parker Allen of Hampton-Dumont

4th Place – Coby Willett of Sh-bcluw

5th Place – Conner Guldager of Ap-gc

1st Place Match

Dante Tacchia (Iowa Falls-Alden) 36-1, Sr. over Carter Proffitt (Charles City) 24-9, Fr. (Fall 5:23).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Carter Proffitt (Charles City) 24-9, Fr. over Parker Allen (Hampton-Dumont) 32-12, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Parker Allen (Hampton-Dumont) 32-12, Jr. over Coby Willett (Sh-bcluw) 33-13, So. (Fall 1:55).

5th Place Match

Conner Guldager (Ap-gc) 2-17, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

132 Results

1st Place – Nate Lasher of Charles City

2nd Place – Brody Roll of Osage

3rd Place – Todd Raisch of Iowa Falls-Alden

4th Place – Matthew Klahsen of Ap-gc

5th Place – Neifer Ralston of Sh-bcluw

1st Place Match

Nate Lasher (Charles City) 18-6, Sr. over Brody Roll (Osage) 27-26, So. (Fall 0:51).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Brody Roll (Osage) 27-26, So. over Todd Raisch (Iowa Falls-Alden) 12-9, Sr. (MD 9-1).

3rd Place Match

Todd Raisch (Iowa Falls-Alden) 12-9, Sr. over Matthew Klahsen (Ap-gc) 18-18, Jr. (Fall 2:16).

5th Place Match

Neifer Ralston (Sh-bcluw) 4-15, So. over () , . (Bye).

138 Results

1st Place – Mitchell Schotanus of Osage

2nd Place – Josiah Dorow of Sh-bcluw

3rd Place – Riley Burke of Iowa Falls-Alden

4th Place – Ben Ogle of Ap-gc

1st Place Match

Mitchell Schotanus (Osage) 24-25, So. over Josiah Dorow (Sh-bcluw) 27-9, Sr. (Dec 7-5).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Josiah Dorow (Sh-bcluw) 27-9, Sr. over Riley Burke (Iowa Falls-Alden) 13-21, Fr. (Dec 3-1).

3rd Place Match

Riley Burke (Iowa Falls-Alden) 13-21, Fr. over Ben Ogle (Ap-gc) 9-15, So. (Fall 3:30).

145 Results

1st Place – Dylan Koresh of Charles City

2nd Place – Jack Maitland of Ap-gc

3rd Place – Brock Steinfeldt of Iowa Falls-Alden

4th Place – Mason O`Malley of Osage

5th Place – Mason Sodders of Sh-bcluw

6th Place – Trey Barz of Hampton-Dumont

1st Place Match

Dylan Koresh (Charles City) 23-13, So. over Brock Steinfeldt (Iowa Falls-Alden) 17-21, Jr. (Fall 3:02).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Jack Maitland (Ap-gc) 15-18, So. over Brock Steinfeldt (Iowa Falls-Alden) 17-21, Jr. (SV-1 4-2).

3rd Place Match

Jack Maitland (Ap-gc) 15-18, So. over Mason O`Malley (Osage) 19-27, Fr. (Dec 6-2).

5th Place Match

Mason Sodders (Sh-bcluw) 4-9, Fr. over Trey Barz (Hampton-Dumont) 6-26, So. (Dec 9-2).

152 Results

1st Place – Derek Fox of Osage

2nd Place – Isaac Shelton of Hampton-Dumont

3rd Place – Logan Gunderson of Sh-bcluw

4th Place – Montana Marchant of Iowa Falls-Alden

5th Place – Bryce Hamm of Charles City

1st Place Match

Derek Fox (Osage) 22-5, Sr. over Isaac Shelton (Hampton-Dumont) 19-5, Sr. (MD 13-3).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Isaac Shelton (Hampton-Dumont) 19-5, Sr. over Logan Gunderson (Sh-bcluw) 20-24, Fr. (Fall 1:35).

3rd Place Match

Logan Gunderson (Sh-bcluw) 20-24, Fr. over Montana Marchant (Iowa Falls-Alden) 15-8, Sr. (Fall 1:40).

5th Place Match

Bryce Hamm (Charles City) 2-13, Sr. over () , . (Bye).

160 Results

1st Place – Zach Williams of Osage

2nd Place – Ryland DuChane of Sh-bcluw

3rd Place – Hunter Maitland of Ap-gc

4th Place – Caleb Chaney of Hampton-Dumont

5th Place – Ciana Sonberg of Charles City

6th Place – Riley McWherter of Iowa Falls-Alden

1st Place Match

Zach Williams (Osage) 34-21, Fr. over Ryland DuChane (Sh-bcluw) 35-9, Sr. (Dec 5-2).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Ryland DuChane (Sh-bcluw) 35-9, Sr. over Hunter Maitland (Ap-gc) 13-11, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Hunter Maitland (Ap-gc) 13-11, Jr. over Caleb Chaney (Hampton-Dumont) 32-6, Sr. (Dec 10-6).

5th Place Match

Ciana Sonberg (Charles City) 7-8, Jr. over Riley McWherter (Iowa Falls-Alden) 17-18, Jr. (Dec 9-3).

170 Results

1st Place – Brock Jennings of Osage

2nd Place – Michael Kent of Iowa Falls-Alden

3rd Place – Jack Sindlinger of Charles City

4th Place – Cody Houck of Sh-bcluw

1st Place Match

Brock Jennings (Osage) 49-2, Sr. over Michael Kent (Iowa Falls-Alden) 33-4, Sr. (MD 16-5).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Michael Kent (Iowa Falls-Alden) 33-4, Sr. over Jack Sindlinger (Charles City) 7-22, Fr. (Fall 0:22).

3rd Place Match

Jack Sindlinger (Charles City) 7-22, Fr. over Cody Houck (Sh-bcluw) 4-8, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:34 (16-0)).

182 Results

1st Place – Alex Koehler of Charles City

2nd Place – Dalton Chipp of Hampton-Dumont

3rd Place – Owen Fuller of Sh-bcluw

4th Place – Micheal Uthe of Osage

5th Place – Antonio Serros of Iowa Falls-Alden

6th Place – Avery Fischer of Ap-gc

1st Place Match

Alex Koehler (Charles City) 22-11, Sr. over Dalton Chipp (Hampton-Dumont) 24-17, So. (Dec 4-2).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Dalton Chipp (Hampton-Dumont) 24-17, So. over Owen Fuller (Sh-bcluw) 27-15, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Owen Fuller (Sh-bcluw) 27-15, So. over Micheal Uthe (Osage) 18-28, Jr. (Fall 1:29).

5th Place Match

Antonio Serros (Iowa Falls-Alden) 19-17, Jr. over Avery Fischer (Ap-gc) 7-20, So. (Fall 4:34).

195 Results

1st Place – Sam Niichel of Charles City

2nd Place – Caleb Engle of Sh-bcluw

3rd Place – Bailey Young of Osage

4th Place – Logan Walker of Hampton-Dumont

1st Place Match

Sam Niichel (Charles City) 19-15, Jr. over Caleb Engle (Sh-bcluw) 19-22, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:10 (17-2)).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Caleb Engle (Sh-bcluw) 19-22, Sr. over Bailey Young (Osage) 11-19, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Bailey Young (Osage) 11-19, Sr. over Logan Walker (Hampton-Dumont) 4-22, Fr. (Fall 1:39).

220 Results

1st Place – Caleb Ring of Osage

2nd Place – Aaron Maloy of Charles City

3rd Place – McKade Eisentrager of Iowa Falls-Alden

4th Place – Mason Dhyne of Sh-bcluw

5th Place – Nolan Freeman of Ap-gc

6th Place – Connor Donaldson of Hampton-Dumont

1st Place Match

Caleb Ring (Osage) 35-1, Sr. over Aaron Maloy (Charles City) 27-6, Sr. (Dec 2-1).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Aaron Maloy (Charles City) 27-6, Sr. over McKade Eisentrager (Iowa Falls-Alden) 8-5, Fr. (Fall 0:29).

3rd Place Match

McKade Eisentrager (Iowa Falls-Alden) 8-5, Fr. over Mason Dhyne (Sh-bcluw) 7-12, Sr. (Dec 11-7).

5th Place Match

Nolan Freeman (Ap-gc) 17-15, Jr. over Connor Donaldson (Hampton-Dumont) 9-14, Fr. (Fall 0:45).

285 Results

1st Place – Luke Hillegas of Charles City

2nd Place – Ryne Fuller of Sh-bcluw

3rd Place – Cole Mullenbach of Osage

4th Place – Victor Sanchez of Iowa Falls-Alden

5th Place – Tristan Mewes of Hampton-Dumont

1st Place Match

Luke Hillegas (Charles City) 26-10, Sr. over Ryne Fuller (Sh-bcluw) 23-20, Jr. (Fall 1:13).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Ryne Fuller (Sh-bcluw) 23-20, Jr. over Cole Mullenbach (Osage) 7-13, Jr. (Fall 2:25).

3rd Place Match

Cole Mullenbach (Osage) 7-13, Jr. over Victor Sanchez (Iowa Falls-Alden) 20-12, Jr. (Fall 2:55).

5th Place Match

Tristan Mewes (Hampton-Dumont) 3-12, Sr. over () , . (Bye).