GALLERY: Picture Perfect: Prom night 2017

For all photos of the Charles City Grand March, view the Press Photo Rewind album.

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Prom night was picture perfect for the Charles City High School Junior and Senior classes.

Zion Jordan and Hannah Menken were crowned prom king and queen after the grand march at the Charles City Middle School gym.

Parents of the students and Charles City residents packed into the gym bleachers to watch as the students parade on the promenade.

After the prom the students all returned to the gym for a load of activities ranging from a human sized foosball to a painting glass.

Students could also win post prom prizes. Only junior or seniors could win, and every 15 to 25 minutes new names were draw of students that could win a prize.

“At the end of the night, if they stay through the hypnotist, they’ll be eligible for three grand prizes,” said Angie Ruzicka, one of the after prom organizers.

The three grand prizes were a smart television with a DVD player, a set of headphones with cash and a GoPro package.

There were also three escapes rooms for the after prom goers to use after the event.

Escape rooms is where people are locked in a room and have to solve a series of puzzles to get out.

The food and prizes were located outside of the gym where the students were able to indulge themselves on soda, pretzels, pizza and other assorted items provided.

Casino games were also available for the students, including black jack and craps.

There was also a hypnotist scheduled for 3 a.m.