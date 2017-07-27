GALLERY: Welcome back, RAGBRAI! Jul 27, 2017 1 of 61 "Santa Claus" greets the boys and girls of Main Street on Wednesday. Press photo by Kate Hayden RAGBRAI riders are already crossing in to Charles City, from solo riders to large groups. Press photo by Kate Hayden Members of Trinity United Methodist Church offer pies to the crowd on Main Street as RAGBRAI arrives. Press photo by Kate Hayden By 9 a.m., RAGBRAI riders are already crossing in to Charles City, from solo riders to the large groups. Press photo by Kate Hayden We don't know what this is, but it probably helped keep the wind off as RAGBRAI riders arrived in Charles City. Press photos by Kate Hayden Press photo by Kate Hayden Mason City officers Steve Klemas and Stratton Steffy try to beat the lines at the vendors along Central Park. The officers are two of 14 Mason City police who will be assisting the Charles City Police Department throughout the day — more departments are also assisting #ccragbrai. —Press photos by Kate Hayden RAGBRAI riders come to Charles City on Main Street. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. Press photo by Kate Hayden A young Charles City resident greets RAGBRAI riders on the Main Street bridge on Wednesday. Press photo by Kate Hayden Press photo by Kate Hayden Cheryl Erb arrives home as a RAGBRAI merchandise staffer with her "teammates." Press photo by Kate Hayden RAGBRAI riders come in from Rockford to Charles City on 11th Street. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. Downtown Charles City on Main Street prepares for RAGBRAI. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. John Brandstetter, from Minnesota, sets up his tent before the rain comes at the Charles City High School field. "We thought we were going to get wet before we even got up this morning." Press photo by Thomas Nelson. John Brandstetter, from Minnesota, sets up his tent prior to the rain. This is his first RAGBRAI. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. More RAGBRAI riders arrive in Charles City prior to rainfall expected to hit. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. Charles City City Administrator Steven Diers speaks with some people during RAGBRAI at Central Park. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. Chris Rabago with United State Air Force rode with 131 other airmen and women during RAGBRAI. This is his first RAGBRAI. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. Rosie Bormann and her family tend a home-cooked taco stand for RAGBRAI riders passing her brother's house. Front from left: Nyssa Salinas, Jace Bormann, Anna Rose Pauley, Ricki Pauley. Back from left: Rosie Bormann, Stephanie Pauley, Karla Elenz and Kari Jim. Press photo by Kate Hayden RAGBRAI riders take shelters under the trees at Central Park. Press photo by Kate Hayden Riders pull into Charles City under rain showers on Wednesday. Press photo by Kate Hayden A slight drizzle doesn't keep RAGBRAI riders down. They continue to come into Charles City by the dozens. Press photo by Thomas Nelson A slight drizzle doesn't keep RAGBRAI riders down. They continue to come into Charles City by the tens. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. Heidi and Joe Tucholski, members of the Air Force RAGBRAI group, are currently stationed in Ohio, but traveled to Iowa for RAGBRAI. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. Some RAGBRAI riders set up camp next to the Cedar River, as a tuber floats by. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. Cliff Rouffner and Gunnar, next to his vilomobil, an enclosed recumbent tricycle. Vilomobil's are popular in Europe, and his was made in the Netherlands. This is Rouffner's first RAGBRAI and he comes from St. Petersburg, Florida. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. It's never too early for pie, especially a la mode, as these RAGBRAI riders prove at a stand in Rockford about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Press photo by Bob Steenson Rockford is bustling Wednesday morning as RAGBRAI riders stop for some food, refreshments or just a break on the route from Clear Lake to Charles City. Press photo by Bob Steenson A RAGBRAI rider enters Rockford Wednesday morning. Press photo by Bob Steenson Riders begin trickling into Rockford about dawn and already by about 9 a.m. were coming in in a steady stream. Press photo by Bob Steenson RAGBRAI riders on the road to Rockford Wednesday morning. Press photo by Bob Steenson A RAGBRAI rider offers a fist pump as he crests the Main Street hill in Charles City and sees the rest of the way is a coast. Press photo by Bob Steenson By noon there is an almost unbroken stream of RAGBRAI riders entering Charles City. Press photo by Bob Steenson RAGBRAI riders coast down the Main Street hill entering Charles CIty Wednesday. The city is the overnight stop for Day 4 of the cross-state bike ride. Press photo by Bob Steenson Bob Fischetti, of Plainfield, IL (Team Fischetta Bout It) and Jesser Ayers, of Lidderdale, IA (Team Bruiser) enjoy cornhole and beers out at the Floyd County Fairgrounds. Press photo by Kate Hayden Teammates Bobbie Monson (Clear Lake), Jeremy Nelson (Brooklyn Park, MN) and Joseph Seth-Thomas (West Des Moines) are members of Team West Des Moines Firefighters. Press photo by Kate Hayden Ben Gralla, of Lake Bluff, IL is the "Corn Bunny" of RAGBRAI. "It's next year's Halloween costume," Gralla said. Press photo by Kate Hayden Press photo by Kate Hayden Rolling Thinos teammates Hugh Smith, Minnetonka, MN; Charlie Cooper, Bloomington, MN; and Dan Schroer, Bloomington, MN at the Floyd County Fairgrounds. Press photo by Kate Hayden Musician Mars Daniels cheers to RAGBRAI riders on stage at the Central Park beer garden. Press photo by Kate Hayden Press photo by John Burbridge Landyn Guillory, 6, of Charles City takes his new bike out for its first spin after receiving it during Wednesday’s RAGBRAI festival. Press photo by John Burbridge Dan Senters, western regional sales manager for The Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, has made a trip halfway across the country to better acquaint RAGBRAI riders and watchers with the concept of canned wine. Press photo by John Burbridge From left, Sara Curtis, Heidi Fehr and Rachel Busch hit the whitewater in inner tubes after putting in 65 miles on their bikes during Wednesday’s RAGBRAI stage. An Air Force rider outfit drying outside a tent at the Air Force camp site near the Elks Lodge. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. Members of the Dream Team waiting to go inside and have dinner with the Air Force team. Press photo by Thomas Nelson. Hungry folks line up for the Stir-Fry Wok, one of many busy vendors in Charles City Wednesday. Press photo by Bob Steenson Cities of tents pop up on virtually every block in Charles City. Press photo by Bob Steenson Pull up some sidewalk and sit a spell. Press photo by Bob Steenson A group from various Kansas City suburbs and another person from a lot farther are spending Wednesday night at the home of Roger Ramthun in Charles City while on RAGBRAI. Clockwise from left are Jim Housel; Rob Davis, Jim’s son-in-law; Becca Kreienheder; Bob Kreienheder, Becca’s father; Aneadna Baga, of Barcelona, Spain; Ramthun; Danny Chesnut, a friend of Rob; and Aneesa Housel, Ron’s daughter and Jim’s granddaughter. Press photo by Bob Steenson Cool grass, a shade tree and a babbling river make for the perfect nap spot after an almost-60-mile bike ride. Press photo by Bob Steenson Mmmm ... ice cream. Press photo by Bob Steenson The first aid station and a group of paramedics report few incidents as of early Wednesday evening. Other than a few spills, things were quiet, they said. Jacquie Sartori, a member of the Air Force RAGBRAI team getting ready to eat with teenagers from the Dream Team. Press photo by Thomas Nelson.