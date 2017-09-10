Singing the Gospel

1 of 4

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Thousands of gospel music fans gathered on a beautiful fall weekend in Floyd to listen to more than 25 singers and groups share God’s message.

“The weekend was great,” said Pastor Paul Phillips of the Gospel Lighthouse Church. “We were thankful for good weather, loyal fans and a great congregation with servants’ hearts, willing to serve in whatever capacity they were needed.”

The annual Floyd Gospel Sing gathered performers from the area, the state and around the country for two solid days of music and testimony on Friday and Saturday at Floyd Community Park.

The event has been organized for more than 20 years by Paul and Dixie Phillips, who started the nondenominational Gospel Lighthouse Church in Floyd more than 30 years ago.

“To have such talented gospel groups — many who have or have had songs in the gospel music charts — come and sing in Floyd was a real treat,” Paul Phillips said.

Although there is no entry fee to the park to enjoy the music, proceeds from food stands and other sales are used to support the Lighthouse Academy Christian school.

“Our food stations were busy feeding the multitudes,” said Phillips, who estimated 1,800 to 2,000 people attended the concert over the two days.

“Lighthouse Academy students were a highlight,” he said. “Seeing them helping some of the elderly carry their lawn chairs and trays of food was a blessing.”

Dixie Phillips is herself a gospel singer and songwriter. In 2015 she won a Dove Award with her sister, Sharon, for writing “Hidden Heroes,” recorded by The Talleys. The song won Southern Gospel Song of the Year. Dixie sang in a Christian women’s trio for more than 25 years.

On Sunday, many of the groups that performed at the Floyd Gospel Sing stayed around to appear at area church services.