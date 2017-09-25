Stormy proceedings

1 of 6

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A thunderstorm swept through Charles City Monday night, knocking out power and toppling tree limbs and other fixtures around town.

The storm affected the Charles City Council planning session. Before the meeting began one of the doors had to be secured by Charles City Administrator Steven Diers because the rainstorm kept blowing it open.

The storm soaked the chamber carpet around the door, even after the door been secured.

During the session the council was updated by Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson that Main and Gilbert streets were flooded in areas and that the Fire Department was investigating reports of a house fire.

Power went out for 879 customers of MidAmerican Energy at the height of the storm, according to the company’s website. Tree limbs were broken off and a stop light on the corner on North Main Street and Riverside Drive was knocked down.

There were reports of cars stalling in deep water near Brantingham bridge during the storm.