Stormy proceedings

A MidAmerican Energy worker trims limbs in a tree on the Floyd County Courthouse lawn while working to restore power to the area that was knocked out when a severe thunderstorm moved through the area. The storm also knocked out traffic signals at the Gilbert and Main streets and Gilbert and Brantingham streets intersections. Press photo by Bob Steenson
A severe thunderstorm knocked out power and a stop light Monday evening. Press photo by Thomas Nelson.
A thunder storm hit Charles City Monday night and knocked down a power in parts of the community along with a stop light on Main Street and Riverside Avenue. Press photo by Thomas Nelson.
A thunder storm knocked down the stop light at the corner of Main Street and Riverside Avenue. Press photo by Thomas Nelson.
A large limb was broken off on a tree at the Trinity United Methodist Church along Hulin Street, across from the YMCA. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Severe winds swung this traffic signal around 90 degrees on the corner of Gilbert and Brantingham streets. Press photo by Bob Steenson

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A thunderstorm swept through Charles City Monday night, knocking out power and toppling tree limbs and other fixtures around town.

The storm affected the Charles City Council planning session. Before the meeting began one of the doors had to be secured by Charles City Administrator Steven Diers because the rainstorm kept blowing it open.

The storm soaked the chamber carpet around the door, even after the door been secured.

During the session the council was updated by Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson that Main and Gilbert streets were flooded in areas and that the Fire Department was investigating reports of a house fire.

Power went out for 879 customers of MidAmerican Energy at the height of the storm, according to the company’s website. Tree limbs were broken off and a stop light on the corner on North Main Street and Riverside Drive was knocked down.

There were reports of cars stalling in deep water near Brantingham bridge during the storm.

