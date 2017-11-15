High school chorus invited to ‘Christmas with Waldorf’

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Charles City High School vocalists will be guest singers in the annual “Christmas with Waldorf” music festival.

The Concert Choir, directed by Charles City vocal instructor Derek Sturtevant, will perform with the Forest City High School, the First Congregational UUC Church Chancel Choir, and Schola Cantorum, Waldorf University’s choir, at the First Baptist Church in Forest City on Dec. 1.

“It’s a nice honor that Charles City choirs are being recognized for their excellence,” Sturtevant said. “Our program is growing, and we have roughly 110 students right now in the choirs combined.”

Charles City will have 20 minutes of program time on its own, Sturtevant said. Forty students will perform “Danny Boy,” “He’ll Make a Way,” and “Blow Blow That Winter Wind.”

Together with the Waldorf vocalists, the featured choirs will perform “Beautiful Savior” and “Silent Night.”

Tickets are $6 prepaid or at the door. The show will be 7-9 p.m.; doors to the venue open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the college website, www.waldorf.edu.

Waldorf University will feature several other high school choirs on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, including Algona High School, West Hancock High School, Lake Mills High School and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.

Charles City will host the district’s 7-12 grade winter concert on Dec. 18 at the North Grand Auditorium. The district will also have a third- and fourth-grade Elementary Music Concert on Dec. 19 at the Charles City Middle School gym.