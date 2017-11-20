Board of Education holds a listening post at Dave’s

1 of 4

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Board of Education sat down for pleasant conversations and discussion with anyone who would talk with them during a Saturday morning listening post.

This is one of a series of listening posts, where the school board goes to local establishments to hear from the people of Charles City.

“It’s critical that we have a good relationship with our community. This is one of the more efficient ways, in my opinion, to do it,” said Jason Walker, Charles City Board of Education president. “We get outside of that intimidating board meeting environment and try to give them an opportunity to speak their mind.”

The topics ranged from why the Charles City band isn’t involved in a Mason City competition to reserve law enforcement.

“I’d rather you come and scream at me, than rant and rave on social media,” said Walker. “The beauty of this that it’s a free-for-all; it’s not driven by an agenda.”

The board members were willing to talk about any concerns that Charles City residents have.

“We may not have the answers,” Walker said, but “we have avenues to get them.”

Board of Education members Scott Dight, Josh Mack, Missy Freund and Walker were present at the listening post.

One of “my conversations dealt around the KIMT All-Stars,” Dight said, “why we’re not on that, so we’ll check on that.”

Two table were reserved in a side room for the board members to sit and talk with Charles City residents, but some members would simple walk around and talk with people enjoying their breakfast.

“We can’t go to the grocery store or a business downtown, without getting stopped by somebody anyway to bend our ear about school business, which is fine,” Dight said. “Rather than getting stopped in a public setting when we’re out trying to buy our groceries or other things, we’d come here and be in an atmosphere where we’re welcoming their questions.”

The board always welcomes the public’s questions, Dight added.

Mike Wendel, Jalissa Snyder and Dennis Raab sat down with board members to discuss a range of topics near the end of the post. Most of them are members of the group SoFar, a local anti drug group.

Even the owner of Dave’s Restaurant, Dave Holschlag, sat down and spoke with the board members when he wasn’t working.

“I’m excited to talk with community members and hear what they have to say,” Freund said.

This was the first listening post for Mack and Freund as board members.

Some people weren’t aware of the listening post, according to some of the Charles City residents present.

“I applaud you guys for making the effort and doing this,” said Wendel, while sitting with four of the Board of Education members. “Communication’s everything.”

The previous listening post was in June at HyVee. The next one is planned for February.

The next location is tentatively set to be at the Comet Bowl.