Charles City Rotary wins awards at district convention

The Charles City Rotary Club was recognized with numerous awards at the 2017 District 5970 Conference held April 28-29 in Cedar Falls. The conference, hosted by District Gov. Jim Coloff of Cedar Falls, celebrated the international theme “Rotary Serving Humanity.”

Randy Heitz, the Charles City Rotary Club president, accepted four awards on behalf of the local organization. The club received two district governor’s citations:

• Rotary Club Excellence recognizing the engagement of members to achieve designated standards of the Rotary International.

• First place 2016-2017 for the Governor’s Incentive Program for Foundation Giving. In addition, the Charles City Rotary Club received special recognition from the Rotary Foundation for exemplary contributions during the 2015-16 year. (The 2016-17 results will be announced at next year’s convention.)

The club also received a certificate of appreciation for topping clubs across the district in the “End Polio Now: Make History Today Campaign.”

And Coloff, on behalf of the Foundation, presented Heitz the “No. 2 Club in the District in per capita Annual Fund giving to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International” banner.

Charles City Past President John Ebert accepted an appointment as assistant district director. Ebert will be the liaison between the district governor and members in five clubs in Northeast Iowa.

The business meeting was chaired by Charles City Rotary member and District Gov.-Elect Ralph Smith. Smith will become the district governor for the 2017-2018 year following his installation on June 26.

The 2018 district convention will be held in Charles City on June 1-2, 2018.

Keynote speakers at the convention were Brad Howard, a member of the Rotary International board of directors from California; Mark Nook, president of University of Northern Iowa; and Dave Potratz, polio survivor, radio broadcaster and community leader from Spencer.

Presentations were made by Stacy Ropp Miller and Laurie Miller who both have children born with clubfoot. They shared their experiences with the Ponseti Method for treatment for clubfoot which was developed at the University of Iowa. Rotarians across Iowa are developing a group to provide global leadership to support the Ponseti Method treatment and appropriate care for all children born with clubfoot.

Representing the Charles City Rotary Club at the convention in addition to Heitz, Ebert and Smith were 2017-2018 Charles City President-Elect Cathy Rottinghaus, Larry Pump, Veronica Litterer, Tammy Elthon, Marcie Andrews and Linda Klemesrud.