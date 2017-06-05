Alta Vista Days bring fun in the sun

1 of 10

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Alta Vista Days was celebrated Saturday with a parade, children’s activities and a softball tournament.

Jerome and Fran Boehmer were the Grand Marshals of the parade and rode behind a flag detail of VFW members of Alta Vista.

Gerald Reiss, David Haeflinger, Jim Geerts, Glen Geerts, Josh Douglas and Adam Burgart led the parade as part of the color guard carrying both the American flag and a VFW flag.

Boehmer was able to furnish a convertible for himself and his wife to ride in as Grand Marshals.

As veteran and member of the VFW, Boehmer usually is in the parade leading with the VFW. He served from 1952 to 1954.

This was Boehmer’s first time as Grand Marshal.

“I got to ride this year,” Boehmer said. “It’s an honor.”

Boehmer and his wife have lived in Alta Vista for 18 years, and were involved with dedicating a veteran’s memorial in Alta Vista on Memorial Day earlier this week.

Around that same time Boehmer found out that he was going to be Grand Marshal.

“I’m involved in a quite a bit of the stuff that goes on,” Boehmer said.

The VFW color guard leading the parade had several veterans and service members.

Reiss, a Purple Heart Recipient, stood on the far left, if you look head on, of the group.

Reiss has been a member of the VFW since he returned from Vietnam in 1969.

He doesn’t know how many Alta Vista Days there have been, but he’s been to all the Memorial day celebrations for the last 40 to 45 years.

“Probably only missed a couple of them,” Reiss said.

Reiss doesn’t always come to the parade, but the VFW commander, Boehmer, called and asked him to participate and he agreed.

“We didn’t know if we’d have enough for the color guard squad,” Reiss said.

Reiss wore his original uniform that he got when he returned from the service that still fit him well. He still remembers his flight home after the war.

When he came home, it was 12 degrees below zero and he was only dressed in his service uniform that he was issued.

During the rest of the day there was a softball tournament at the baseball field behind the VFW building that featured teams from and around Northeast Iowa.

In one of the earlier games, Protivin Mills defeated

During the parade and after the Squirrel Cats went against the Protivin Mills or PMS.

Protivin Mills defeated the Cats, 20-6.

The games continued till 9 p.m. with teams and players from around Northeast Iowa.