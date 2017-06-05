Alta Vista Days bring fun in the sun

1 of 10
The Alta Vista VFW leading the parade at Alta Vista Days. Gerald Reiss, David Haeflinger, Jim Geerts, Gleen Geerts, Josh Douglas and Adam Burgart marched as part of the color guard.
Taylor Wheeler, of the Protivin Mills or PMS team, preparing to hit an incoming soft ball during a game at Alta Vista Days. Press photos by Thomas Nelson.
Jay Jaspers, of the Squirrel Cats, hops off the ground as he pitches during the Alta Vista Baseball tournament. Press photos by Thomas Nelson.
Jade Miller, of team Protivin Mills, recognizes a ball when he sees it, and scores a walk-on.
Jake Shanka, of team Protivin Mill, heads to first base and avoids getting struck out.
Jay Jasper, pitcher for the Squirrel Cats prepares to through the last inning at the Alta Vista Baseball tournament.
Gerald Reiss, a Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, marching with the VFW during a parade in Alta Vista.
Daniel Crooks, 38, and Sloane Crooks, 2, watching the Alta Vista Days parade.
A woman in bear custom marching along with the Alta Vista Days parade.
Kadence Hillhouse, 8, running along the ambulance to get candy during the Alta Vista Days parade.

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Alta Vista Days was celebrated Saturday with a parade, children’s activities and a softball tournament.

Jerome and Fran Boehmer were the Grand Marshals of the parade and rode behind a flag detail of VFW members of Alta Vista.

Gerald Reiss, David Haeflinger, Jim Geerts, Glen Geerts, Josh Douglas and Adam Burgart led the parade as part of the color guard carrying both the American flag and a VFW flag.

Boehmer was able to furnish a convertible for himself and his wife to ride in as Grand Marshals.

As veteran and member of the VFW, Boehmer usually is in the parade leading with the VFW. He served from 1952 to 1954.

This was Boehmer’s first time as Grand Marshal.

“I got to ride this year,” Boehmer said. “It’s an honor.”

Boehmer and his wife have lived in Alta Vista for 18 years, and were involved with dedicating a veteran’s memorial in Alta Vista on Memorial Day earlier this week.

Around that same time Boehmer found out that he was going to be Grand Marshal.

“I’m involved in a quite a bit of the stuff that goes on,” Boehmer said.

The VFW color guard leading the parade had several veterans and service members.

Reiss, a Purple Heart Recipient, stood on the far left, if you look head on, of the group.

Reiss has been a member of the VFW since he returned from Vietnam in 1969.

He doesn’t know how many Alta Vista Days there have been, but he’s been to all the Memorial day celebrations for the last 40 to 45 years.

“Probably only missed a couple of them,” Reiss said.

Reiss doesn’t always come to the parade, but the VFW commander, Boehmer, called and asked him to participate and he agreed.

“We didn’t know if we’d have enough for the color guard squad,” Reiss said.

Reiss wore his original uniform that he got when he returned from the service that still fit him well. He still remembers his flight home after the war.

When he came home, it was 12 degrees below zero and he was only dressed in his service uniform that he was issued.

During the rest of the day there was a softball tournament at the baseball field behind the VFW building that featured teams from and around Northeast Iowa.

In one of the earlier games, Protivin Mills defeated

During the parade and after the Squirrel Cats went against the Protivin Mills or PMS.

Protivin Mills defeated the Cats, 20-6.

The games continued till 9 p.m. with teams and players from around Northeast Iowa.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY