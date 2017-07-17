Raising money with Zumba

1 of 2

Zumba employs music to help people work out.

In Charles City, zumba classes are helping raising money for young musicians.

At the Lions Field Pool, Charles City residents jumped up and down and moved around in the water to help raise money for the Charles City High School Jazz Choirs.

The jazz choir was recently created in December of last year.

The zumba class on Saturday was especially active with guest instructor Jeremy Devaal from South Dakota.

“We had about 15 people that purchased tickets,” said Zumba Instructor Jenniger Bauer. “We wanted to do a pool party we wanted to do something fun.”

Bauer and DeVaal have been friends for many years.

“We actually started our aqua zumba careers together,” Bauer said. “We’ve been doing this for three years.”

Bauer was excited about the turnout and wanted to give the money raised to something at the school that needed a little help.

“Once we get past the fees of getting everything on, then anything else will be donated to the Charles City Jazz Choir,” Bauer said. “We excited to give them a little bit of a boost for the new school year.”

The Charles City Jazz choir is made up of two choirs, ‘Rhymes with Orange’, and the introductory choir.

Ashlyn Bauer, soon to senior, and Ruby Peterson, soon to be junior, collected the money at the zumba practice. Both of them are members of the Charles City Jazz Choir.

“We just kind of threw it together a month ago,” Bauer said. “Called around to a few people at the high school asking who might be in need of extra money.”

Instead of doing a specific fundraiser, Bauer decided to just donate money from the event Saturday, she said.

Bauer teaches aqua zumba regularly in Charles City at Lions Field Pool four days a week.

“This is our third year out here at Lions Field,” Bauer said. “Our season here at the outdoor pool ends on the Aug. 19.”

Zumba classes meet Monday and Wednesday at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m.

“There’s a time for everybody in there,” Bauer said.

The instructors don’t usually get in the water during the classes.

“We’re on the deck the whole time,” Bauer said. “The only time we get in the water is when we get too hot.”