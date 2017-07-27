St Croix expands to Floyd County

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

The expansion of St. Croix Hospice will bring their licensed services to Worth, Cerro Gordo and Franklin counties — and relocate their regional office from New Hampton to Charles City.

The hospice is hoping to grow their service outreach with the move to these counties, Director of Patient Services Amy Fisher, RN, said. Services include nursing, hospice aid, social workers and a chaplain, music and message therapy and volunteers who spend time with hospice patients. St. Croix provides all end of life services to those with private insurers or those who qualify under Medicare, Fisher said.

“Our standards of care are at a very high level. What we do to provide patient care is just above and beyond,” Fisher said.

St. Croix will continue providing hospice care in New Hampton, where they have been located for three years. St. Croix provides hospice to about 45 patients in New Hampton, and expects to serve 20 new patients in Floyd County when they open.

The Charles City location will have 20 staff members at opening, and hopes to expand, Fisher said. St. Croix is also looking for volunteers, willing to help either with the office work or to go out and visit with patients.

“If a caregiver needs to get groceries or go to a doctor’s appointment, volunteers can sit, watch a baseball game and socialize,” Fisher said.

St. Croix has locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, and serves more than 900 patients daily, Fisher said. After three to six months of discussions, the facility chose to relocate at the North Grand Business Center, 302 North Grand.

“We are very passionate about bringing quality hospice services to the community,” Fisher said. “The last six months are just as important as the first six months (in life).”

For more information on St. Croix Hospice, visit www.stcroixhospice.com.