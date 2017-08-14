Volunteers needed for SIAC, superintendent says

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Community School District is seeking volunteers for the School Improvement Advisory Committee.

The district is seeking two parents with school-aged children and two community members who do not have children in the district, Superintendent Dan Cox told the Board of Education during Monday’s meeting.

The application is due Aug. 31 and is available online, at www.charlescityschools.org. All student positions on SIAC are one-year terms, and community member terms are two-year terms.

Juniors and seniors in high school interested in serving as a student Board of Education member can apply online as well, with a deadline of Aug. 24.

Board members also moved to appoint member Robin Macomber to a district Labor Management Committee, convened in partnership with district support staff’s union after negotiations this past spring. With a vote, the board directed district administration to identify a community member and a teacher to also serve on the committee.

The new Comet Drive is now a two-way street, Superintendent Dan Cox told the Board of Education. A new parking lot is completed in front of the Charles City Middle School, which is reserved for staff members during school activities. The drive-up in front of the middle school is still a one-way, and the center parking lot is available for visitor parking.

After reviewing a recommendation from Transportation Director Jerry Mitchell, the board approved the purchase of a 25-passenger lift bus for $94,094.

Following regular session, the Board of Education approved three students for readmission to the school district after separate deliberations in three closed-session hearings.