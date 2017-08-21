Sheckler wins 3rd at Bill Riley Talent Search

Staff report

In his last year eligible as a senior competitor, Charles City pianist Harrison Sheckler won third place at the Bill Riley Talent Search’s finals.

Sheckler received a $2,000 prize in the Senior Division for his performance at the Iowa State Fair, and was one of the select performers Sunday to be on Iowa Public Television.

Sheckler performed three minutes of a Chopin Scherzo, part of his repertoire as a junior at the University of Cincinnati College — Conservatory of Music.

Sheckler has competed in the annual talent search nine times, starting at 8 years old in the Sprouts Division. He has been a semifinalist every year.