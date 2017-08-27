Christian concert wows crowd

1 of 2

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Encouragement Corps put on a free Christian concert at Central Park Saturday evening.

The concert brought in a large crowd and a circus-like atmosphere, with a balloon artist and face painting being done in the center of Central Park.

The concert featured three different acts: Skylar Kaylyn, Bread of Stone and 7eventh Time Down.

7eventh Time Down was the featured group and comes from Kentucky.

“It’s a Christian concert and we’re here to have a great evening,” said Encouragement Corps member and concert organizer Gary Quint. “This is the 11th concert we’ve put on.”

The concert is put on once a year the weekend before Labor Day weekend, Quint said.

“We have great cooperation from the Press and the City, from many many donors that have contributed,” Quint said.

There were at least 50 to 60 volunteers helping with the event, Quint said.

“The food booths are put on by the youth groups of the churches. Any profits that they make from those are for them to use in youth group functions,” Quint said.

There are usually two churches involved in the food booths, Quint said, and they rotate to different churches each year “to give each youth group an opportunity to make some money.”

This year Immaculate Conception’s youth group and the First Congregational Church of Nashua had the event’s food booths.