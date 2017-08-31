GALLERY: Residents open private collections in Home Art Tour

1 of 7

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

If you’re looking for art collections in Charles City, there’s a few public places you could stop by — the Charles City Public Library, for instance, which holds the Moody Collection, or the Charles City Arts Center with a rotating cast of exhibits.

But many residents don’t see the private collections of homeowners or local business — and a Community Revitalization committee is bringing a new opportunity to people.

The first-ever Home Art Tour will be held Sept. 24, with five homes opening their doors between 1-4 p.m. The tour is a Design Committee fundraiser for downtown “beautification”, and proceeds will go toward new street banners and other decorating efforts. Committee members Steve Schiller and Christopher Anthony came up with the concept, Schiller said.

“The Holiday Home Tours has always been a pretty successful thing, so we came up with the art tour, because there’s a lot of private art in people’s homes and selections,” Schiller said. “We thought we’d give it a try and see what happens.”

Tour stops include Jon and Ann Schneckloth at 3050 227th Street; Donna and Larry Stewart at 1208 Ellis Drive; Norma Breitbach at 1207 Ellis Drive; Art and Susan Strong at 99 Riverside Avenue; and Janiece and Bruce Bergland at 2534 155th Street, near Floyd. The Breitbach stop will also include pieces from Joe and Lori Nettleton, and the Cambrex collection. Homes will be open to visitors in an open-house style through the tour.

“They’re going to be seeing a variety of things. There’s going to be watercolors, oils, pottery, there’s some Japanese art, just some different things,” Schiller said. “There’s been a lot of interest in it. We’re an art community, with the sculptures around town.

“It’s just another way of people getting involved and realizing that there is a lot of art in town, and people are willing to show it,” Schiller added. “I think people are just curious about art, who has it, and what’s out there.”

Tour tickets are $10 each and are available at the Community Development Office (401 North Main Street) beginning on Sept. 1. Tickets will also be available at each location of the Home Art Tour the day of the event. For more information, contact the Community Development Office at 641-228-2335 or at mark@charlescitychamber.com.