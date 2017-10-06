CC bar DeRailed gets a mention in newest ‘Believe It or Not!’ book

1 of 3

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Believe it or not — Charles City, Iowa is popping up briefly in Ripley Publishing’s newest book.

“Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Shatter Your Senses!” features four Iowa stories, including an August 2016 freight train derailment that made national headlines — for colliding with one of Charles City’s own bars, DeRailed.

The book’s retelling is blink-and-you’ll-miss-it on page 28; the crash in question happened on an early Tuesday morning at a slow speed, when two loaded grain hopper cars operated by Canadian Pacific Railroad left the tracks at 4 a.m. The grain cars tipped into the back of DeRailed, and at the time, the bar owner estimated damages were about $10,000.

The book has been for sale since Aug. 29 at all major booksellers, Ripley Publishing said in a statement. Other Iowa stories featured include the Decorah Fish Hatchery, after a trout jumped out of the water and froze to a wall in the winter of 2014; a two-headed dragon made entirely out of matchsticks in Gladbrook, Iowa; and the story behind Star Trek character James T. Kirk’s ‘birthplace’ in Riverside, Iowa.