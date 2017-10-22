Three injured in highway rollover

Press staff report

Three people were injured in a vehicle rollover accident Sunday morning on the Avenue of the Saints west of Rudd.

Three people from Illinois were transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City by AMR Ambulance, according to a report from the Floyd County Sheriffs Office.

A Ford truck driven by Bryce Hutchinson, 19, from Morton, Illinois, was traveling westbound when Hutchinson fell asleep about 6:40 a.m., the report said. The vehicle entered the median and slid before rolling once into the traveled portion of the westbound lanes.

Passengers were Bradley Hutchinson, 48, from Morton, Illinois, and Timothy Lee, 50, from Mackinaw, Illinois.

Bryce Hutchinson was listed with minor injuries and both passengers were listed with moderate injuries.

The Floyd County Sheriffs Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Rudd and Nora Springs fire departments and Scott’s Towing.

The investigation continues and charges are pending, according to the report.