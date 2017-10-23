Crosswalk needed by the theater?

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Does Charles City need a crosswalk by the theater?

The Charles City council considered a pedestrian pathway near by the theater and parking lot paving waivers at its planning session Monday evening.

The total cost for the city would be about $15,000 to install a crosswalk near the Charles City Theater, said Charles City Engineer John Fallis.

There hasn’t been any design on the cross walk, which would tighten up the cost opinion, Fallis said.

The number of pedestrians crossing there doesn’t warrant a crosswalk, Fallis said. Neither does the traffic.

Charles City Council member Keith Starr first suggested the crosswalk to the council for the safety of children and the elderly that attend the theater.

Dale Schmidt, assistant manager of the Charles City Theater, said more than 43,000 people attend the Charles City Theater each year.

The theater holds 315 people if every seat is filled, he said.

“Through September we’ve had 27,000 people in house,” Schmidt said. “If we have a children’s movie then it’s really scary.”

Children will often run away from their guardians in excitement and cross the street unexpectedly, Schmidt said.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” Schmidt said. “Whether it’s $15,000 or $20,000, how do you value a life?”

A large number of the people use the parking lot across from the theater and cross the street.

The truck traffic has increased considerably over the years, Schmidt said.

“I’m just concerned, and so are others at the theater, that something can happen, and very likely will happen,” Schmidt said.

Charles City Council member Dan Mallaro said a new crosswalk would be duplicating the crosswalks at the end of the blocks about 130 feet away.

“The lights are what’s important to me,” Starr said.

“I don’t think the city has any liability regardless,” said Charles City Assistant Attorney Brad Sloter.

Warning lights can’t be put in by the theater without making it a crosswalk, Fallis said.

“We’re not saying we need an elaborate system,” Schmidt said. “I’m willing to take it to the board.”

Schmidt wanted a better handle on the cost before he’d take it to the theater board, he said.

“I understand your concern. We don’t want anybody to be hurt,” Joerger said.

Parking lot waivers

Simply Essentials requested a waiver for paving a parking lot by the plant.

Simply Essentials was granted a waiver to the parking lot paving requirements by the City Council in 2016, according to City Council documents.

That agreement stipulated that the parking lot was to be completed no later than August 31, 2017.

The city Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the new waiver with the stipulation that there are plans in place by February 2018 and have the parking lot paved by August 2018.

Allandis Russ, Simply Essentials second processing manager, said Simply Essentials encountered unexpected expenditures.

“We need to hit those dates,” said Charles City Council member Jerry Joerger.

Unggoy Broadband at 800 N. Main requested a similar waiver.

The previous resolution from the council provided a temporary waiver from the requirement until September 2017.

“I’m not a city person, I don’t study the city codes,” said Glen Poppe, property owner and acting president of Unggoy Broadband.

Poppe wants a permanent waiver for Unggoy, so the lot would remain unpaved.

The Planning and Zoning Commission didn’t concur with doing a blanket permanent waiver, Fallis said. The commission did recommend waiving the requirement for another year.

“As long as its not used for parking we don’t have a problem,” said Joerger. “Its not a big deal as long as it continues as it is.”

FY 18 and FY 19 street projects

There are two planned street projects coming up, with Hildreth Street being due for repair, Fallis said.

Fallis considered Hildreth Street in dire need of repairs and suggested adding bike lanes to the street.

“The other major project would be on Riverside and Illinois,” Fallis said. “That’s next year.”

In the 2019 fiscal year, North Jackson Street and South Main Street would be repaired as well.

“Those two projects are asphalt streets,” Fallis said. New asphalt would be added to those streets.

Starr objected to the bike lane on Hildreth Street because of its cost.

“Anything is better than nothing,” said Charles City DeLaine Freeseman.

Fallis wants to see more option for bikers around town.

“We need to have authorization for the consultant,” Fallis said. “The streets are in poor condition and they need to be rebuilt.”

Charles City mayoral candidate Dean Andrews was recognized by Mayor James Erb during the session. Andrews said that having the street extend 37 feet for a bike route was unnecessary.

The city also held a special session for approval of the FY 18 and FY 19 street projects, that were previously discussed during the meeting.

The city voted in favor of the resolution.

Property gift

The city is considering receiving gifted properties at 1406 and 1408 Clark Street by the owners.

The owners do not want to incur any costs, said Charles City Clerk Trudy O’Donnell.

The Park and Recreation Board is looking at the properties for possible development.

Both properties are in the 100-year flood plain, Fallis said.

“I don’t’ know if we want to be taking on dirt all around town, but this seems to make some sense,” Freeseman said.

Miscellaneous

No action was taken during the planning session. Charles City Administrator Steven Diers and Charles City Council member Michael Hammond were not present at the session.

Boy Scout Troop 1078 was present at the meeting for citizenship in the community and to earn their communications badge.