ElfFest offers special shopping experience

Santa’s elves are popping up all over Charles City in preparation for ElfFest 2017, a special Shop Charles City retail event beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

“ElfFest is a fun day of shopping, specials, treats and more designed to make your holiday shopping experience both enjoyable and memorable,” said Mark Wicks, community development director.

In addition, the Santa House in Central Park will be open that day from 10 a.m. to noon.

ElfFest is sponsored by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee and participating businesses. So far 16 retail and restaurant locations around Charles City are participating, including a special indoor Farmers Market that day.

Also taking part will be Artwear/Birdie & Bo’s, Charles City Electronics, Comet Bowl, Darbe & Co. Boutique, Hy-Vee, Lidd & Cordray, LuLaRoe (Hannah Pogemiller), North Iowa Coins, Otto’s Oasis, R.M. Granet & Co., The Rustic Corner, Saxony, Schiller Fine Art Gallery & Framing, Schueth Ace Hardware and Stitches.

The first 100 shoppers 18 years and older in the Chamber of Commerce door at 9 a.m. Saturday will receive a goodie bag with coupons, specials and surprises. The Chamber is located at 401 N. Main St. and will be open until noon Dec. 2.

“Be sure to check out the festive Elves decorating many of the storefronts and take a ‘Selfie with an Elfie,'” Wicks said.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 641-228-4234, info@charlescitychamber.com, or visit the website at www.charlescitychamber.com.