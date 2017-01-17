NEW ULM, Minn. — Shirley Ann (Mork) Grams, 81, of New Ulm, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 20l7 at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – South Chapel in New Ulm, Minn. A private family committal service will happen at a later time.

Shirley Ann Mork was born Dec. 31, 1935 in Rochester, Minn. to Tom and Thelma Mork. She graduated from Charles City High School in 1953. Shirley married Walter Grams on Dec. 11, 1954 in Charles City. They raised three sons: David, Steven and Michael, and a daughter, Julie, in New Ulm, Minn. She went back to school for nursing and became an LPN. She enjoyed crocheting and going on many precious camping trips wifh her husband and children. Her family will never forget her talents in the kitchen that she shared with them over the years.

Shirley is survived by her husband Walt, sons: David (Jean) of Hugo, Minn., Steven (Nancy) of Coon Rapids, Minn., and Michael (Brenda) of New Ulm, Minn., daughter: Julie (Roger) Wilfahrt of New Ulm, Minn.; along with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother: Terry (Barb) Mork of Charles City; nephew: Shiloh (Corrie) Mork of Webster City; and niece: Mindy (Eric) Frana of Charles City.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Mork.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

To leave an online condolence for her family, or to sign the guestbook, go to www.mvfh.org.

