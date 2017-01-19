Keith Doyle, 36, of Charles City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at his home in Charles City.

A memorial service for Keith Doyle will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City. Pastor Ruth Yeaton from First Baptist Church in Charles City will officiate.

Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the memorial service on Friday at the funeral home.

Keith Allen Doyle, the son of Steven Doyle and Linda (Conard) Colbert, was born on Feb. 15, 1980, in Denison, Iowa. Keith attended school in Charles City before moving to North East, Maryland, to continue his education. He received his GED in 1998 from DMACC in Carroll, Iowa.

Keith worked various construction jobs for several companies, but he really enjoyed his work at the Blue Beacon Truck Wash in Elkton, Maryland, where he worked his way up to manager.

Keith was a very talented artist who drew quite often and who loved to modify anything that he owned to make it his own. He would even buy Hot Wheels Cars and repaint them. Keith enjoyed remote control cars, going for 4-by-4 rides in his JEEP with his friend Kenny, restoring his 1966 Lincoln Continental and motorcycles. He was even able to get to Sturgis with his dad, which was a goal he was thrilled to meet.

Living family members include his mother, Linda (Tom) Colbert of Elkton, Maryland; father, Steven (Jane) Doyle of Iowa; two sisters: Tina (Jack) Thornburg of Council Bluffs and Victoria Doyle (Jessie Morrison) of Grovespring, Missouri; two nieces and two nephews: Makayla Mills, Triston Donavan, Connor Donavan and Samantha Morrison; numerous aunts and uncles; along with other family members and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dr. Keith and Joy Doyle of Westside, Iowa; maternal grandparents, Lt. Col. William and Louise Conard of Ida Grove, Iowa; and his best friend and companion, his dog, Knoxx.

A special thank you to Keith’s aunts and uncles who lived in Charles City and helped take care of him over the years, Kathy (Pat) McCann and Darlene (James) Franke.

