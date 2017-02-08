Kennie Troge, 69, of Charles City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at the Floyd County Medical Center.

A funeral service celebrating Kennie’s life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Charles City with Pastor Ruth Yeaton officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at Hauser Funeral Home and one hour before the service at the church on Tuesday.

Kennie Troge was born Feb. 14, 1947 to Kenneth and Bernice (Heise) Troge in Charles City. He completed all of his schooling in Charles City, graduating from Charles City High School in 1966. That same year Kennie joined the Army. He was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany and served until 1968. Kennie married Gloria Vandeventer on Aug. 2, 1969. When he returned to the states, Kennie went to work for the Floyd County Road Department and stayed with them until his retirement in 2008.

Kennie was a member of the Floyd Lions, Moose, a bowling league and First Baptist Church, where he served in several positions. He enjoyed flower gardening, wood crafting, and collecting all sorts of things from M&M’s and McDonald’s merchandise and toys to coins.

Kennie is survived by his wife Gloria of Charles City; sons: Ken Troge, Jr. of Mason City, David (Kris) Troge of Aboline, Texas, and Ric (Amy) Troge of Mason City; 12 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and sister: Bonnie Friedrich of Charles City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson.

Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements.