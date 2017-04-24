Lyle L. Marker

Lyle “Timm” L. Marker, 77 of 111 4th ST. NE, Rockford, who died Friday, April 21, 2017 at Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Zion Lutheran Church, 805 East Main Ave., Rockford. Officiating will be Rev. Bob Scheurer. Visitation will be from 4 until 8:00 pm Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery with military honors by the Walker-Graper Post 338 of the American Legion.

Lyle Leonard was born on April 28, 1939 in Marble Rock the son of John A. and Della D. “Schrader” Marker. He graduated from Rockford Senior High in 1958. He was a baptized and confirmed member at Zion Lutheran. Timm did not have any siblings so he became “brothers” with Bob and Chuck Greenman and Rodney Ritter as they grew up together. Following his graduation he began his long career as a machinist for 35 years with the Oliver plant and White Farm Equipment. For a brief stint he served his country honorably with the U.S. Army for two years from 1961 until 1963. After White closed he held various jobs in North Iowa, from installing satellite dishes in Charles City, to working with Paine Plumbing in Mason City and then eventually Auto-Mate until his retirement in June 2001. In his formative years his hobby was working with his dad on balsa wood airplanes, racing go-karts, and riding motorcycles. He also took his boys with him to the Annual Fly-In located in Oshkosh, WI for numerous years, spanning from 1976-2004. Each summer they would go to Mille Lacs Lake in Minnesota to spend time fishing with the family. In his later years he enjoyed working with model trains and watching NASCAR races.

Those to mourn his loss include his wife Diane, who he married on June 10, 1961 and remained with for 55 years. His three sons, six grandchildren, and one great grandson; Leon and his wife Vicky Marker of Rockford and their two children Cory and Curtis Marker; Troy Marker of Rockford; and Craig Marker of Nora Springs and his four children Garrett (wife Jessie and son Justin Marker), Sadye, Dylan, and Calen Marker; and his in-laws Leona and Morris Parcher and Dale and Jan Stern.

Preceding him in death are his parents and Father and Mother-in-law Warren and Lorna Stern.

