Erica Clara Legel, age 100, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the daughter of Arthur and Lydia (Engfer) Graber on January 10, 1917, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Erica graduated from Greene High School in 1934. After graduation, she attended State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls, Iowa, for one year. Erica taught country school for three years.

On June 2, 1939, Erica was united in marriage with Edwin Louis Legel at St. John’s United Church of Christ – Pleasant Hill in rural Nashua, Iowa. They farmed in the Nashua area until moving to their farm west of Nashua in 1944, where they raised cattle and had dairy cows.

Erica was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ – Pleasant Hill in rural Nashua where she taught Sunday School and attended their women’s fellowship. Erica was a regular attender of the monthly meetings for the ladies in the community. She enjoyed sewing, and gardening and she was an excellent baker. Erica enjoyed all children, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Erica’s faith was very important to her.

Erica died Friday, June 9, 2017 at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, Iowa, of natural causes. She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Edwin, on September 18, 2008; her parents; three brothers, Ted, Paul and Armin Graber and one sister, Irene Branagan.

Erica is survived by four children, Robert Legel of Nashua, Janice Legel of Waterloo, Raymond (Geralynn) Legel of Waverly and Marilyn (Dr. Henry Parker) Crist of Martin, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Alicia (Dr. Danny Donaldson) Maya-Donaldson, Shauna Wydra, Lyndsay (Phil Carmondy) Legel and Lucas (Tamara) Legel; and four great-grandchildren, Edwin, Easton, Brianna and Nathan.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at the St. John’s United Church of Christ – Pleasant Hill, with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, both in rural Nashua.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville, (319)278-4245, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. John’s United Church of Christ – Pleasant Hill in Nashua, Iowa, or Veterans of the Cross

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

