A Memorial Services for Ethel Backer will be 11:00 a.m., June 15, 2017, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday, June 15.

Ethel Backer died Sunday, December 11, 2016, at Valley View Care Center in Greene, Iowa. Ethel was 95 years old.

Services have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com