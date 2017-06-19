Bonnie Alice Marreel Gordon, age 74, passed away in her home on Friday, June 16, 2017 after a yearlong battle with Leukemia. She was born in Independence, IA to Milton C. and Wilma I. Ward, who are preceded in death.

She grew up on a farm as a child outside her hometown of Independence, IA and settled in Osage, IA after her parents divorced. During this residence, she met Larry H. Marreel; married August 11, 1963 and relocated to Charles City, IA, and gave birth to a daughter and a son.

In Charles City, she was employed as a School Bus Driver for twenty-six years, retired, where she and her husband relocated to Long Beach, MS to be with their children who moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. They became members of Highland Baptist Church of Pass Christian, MS on November 1, 2008. She later divorced after a forty-eight-year marriage. During her membership in her church, she and her best friend and “heart” sister Marie Lightner were instrumental in the development of a thrift store where the funds were raised for several church projects.

She met and married G. R. “Randy” Gordon on December 10, 2011. During this marriage, she became active in the Pearl River County Prison Ministry as a sponsor for Celebrate Recovery Inside and was influential in counseling many women within the prison system. She remained very active in her church until her illness prevented her from continuing.

Survivors are her husband of five years, G. R. “Randy” Gordon, Long Beach, MS; her former husband, Larry H. Marreel of Ocean Springs, MS; her daughters, Corrine Marreel of Ocean Springs, MS and Samantha A. [nee Gordon] Birzer (Andy) of Fort Dodge, IA; her sons, Larry Ray Marreel of Long Beach, MS and George R. Gordon (Mary Ann) of Willard, NC; fifteen grandchildren; and many, many friends.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at 11:30 a.m., visitation begins; a memorial service will be held at at 12:30 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, 8400 Firetower Road, Pass Christian, MS. After the memorial, guests are invited to drive to the Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Avenue, Biloxi, MS where she will be interred at 2:30 p.m. A funeral procession will not be required to transport her remains.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation be made to Highland Baptist Church, 8400 Firetower Road, Pass Christian, MS 39571, in her memory.

