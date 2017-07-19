Gloria Schmidt, 79, of Charles City, died Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

A funeral service for Gloria will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2017, at Hauser Funeral Home with Pastor Wendy Johannesen of Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Rudd, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.