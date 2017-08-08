Clark F. Adams, age 81, of Anaheim, CA, died August 6, 2017, in a fatal car crash in California. Adams, the son of Charles F. Adams and Helen E. Adams was born in Lincoln, NE. He graduated from CCHS in 1954 and from the Iowa State University College of Engineering. He was a co-owner of PBS Engineering in Garden Grove, CA.

He married Constance L. Grahlman in Marble Rock in 1958. She predeceased him on June 21, 2017. Adams is survived by his sons, Steve (Linde Boggess) of Ames, IA, and Thomas (Fiona Gonsier) of Anaheim, by two grandchildren Megan and Matthew Adams of Ames, and his sister, Sharon (William) Schneider of Colwell.

Funeral services are pending at Orangethorpe United Methodist Church in Fullerton, CA.