Darlene (Munson) Peterson, 82, of Roscoe, IL, passed away July 20, 2017. There will be no service at this time according to her wishes.

Darlene was born May 15, 1935 to Mr. and Mrs. Oliver and Leola Munson. She graduated from Charles City High School in 1953.

She is survived by her daughter Dawn Peterson, Roscoe, IL; granddaughter Zoey Peterson, Roscoe, IL; sister Joann Olsen, Tacoma, WA; brother Harold “Harry” Munson, Oelwein, IA.

She was preceded in death by her mother Leola Munson; father Oliver Munson; brother Robert Munson; and husband Don Peterson.