William “Bill” Mauer, 72, of Charles City, passed away Friday, August 18, 2017 at home with his loving family by his side.

A celebration of life for Bill Mauer will be held Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the V.F.W. in Charles City.

William Peter Mauer, the son of Frank and Elizabeth (Adams) Mauer, was born February 17, 1945 in Osage, Iowa. He received his education at Visitation Catholic School in Stacyville, Iowa. On October 13, 1967, Bill was united in marriage to Darla Erickson in Canton, South Dakota. He worked at White Farm in Charles City for 29 years (being one of the last ones to walk out the doors after its closing), Featherlite in Nashua for five years and Winnebago in Charles City for 11 years.

Bill enjoyed fishing, playing softball, hunting, playing Euchre and having an ice cold PBR with friends and family. He loved spending time with his family and they will all miss him greatly. Bill’s family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Dr. Royer for all of their care and support.

Living family members include his wife of 50 years, Darla of Charles City; daughter, Kimberly Mauer of Charles City; two sons: Melvin (Tammy) Leonard of Florida and Mark (Luz) Leonard of Arizona; four grandchildren: Patrick Leonard, Larry Leonard , Evelyn Leonard and Tiffany Leonard; two great-granddaughters: Peyton and Samantha; and his good friend, Gary Tibbitts.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

