Paulette Bonwell, 74, of Lansing, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the Thornton Manor Nursing Center in Lansing.

A funeral service for Paulette Bonwell will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Nashua United Methodist Church in Nashua with Pastor John Tunnicliff officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City, Iowa.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. and will continue one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Paulette Kae (Rausch) Bonwell, the daughter of Paul and Evelyn (Miller) Rausch, was born December 28, 1942 in Charles City, Iowa. She attended school in Nashua and was united in marriage to Lynn Bonwell on August 26, 1960 at the Nashua United Methodist Church. The couple made their home in Nashua where they raised their family. Paulette was manager at Ray’s Pizza Factory and KFC both in Charles City along with manager at the Bradford House in Nashua and the Elks Lodge in Charles City. She and Lynn moved to Lansing in the early 1990’s and continued their working careers. Paulette worked at Northern Engraving for ten years and for several years would work on buttons at home for the Blumenthal Lansing Company.

Paulette was a Gold Star Member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Nashua. She enjoyed sitting outside and watching the hummingbirds, listening to music and dancing (she and Lynn would light up the dance floor most weekends). Paulette liked to have a good time and made sure that everyone around her was as well. She loved spending time with her family (especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren) and would make whatever sacrifices were necessary for them so they had what was needed. Paulette was a wonderful mom (her greatest role in life), caregiver (both people and animals), organizer and planner who will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Living family members include her husband of 57 years, Lynn of Lansing; three children: Andrea (Mel) Fransdal of Charles City, Don (Lori) Bonwell of Omaha, Nebraska and Kim (Lonny) Otto of Lansing; grandchildren: Danielle (John) Streets, Savannah (Brandyn) Teamer, Benjamin Harper, Giulia Bonwell, Oliver (Christina) Bonwell, Ashley Maher, Bryce Maher, Cora Bonwell, Anneka Bonwell, Spencer Otto, Taylor (Jason) Crane and Hunter Otto; nine great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Danny in 1964; and sister, Ada Jane Jensen.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.