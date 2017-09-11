Wayne Mills, age 91, of Osage, died Friday, September 8, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 14, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church in Osage with Pastor Julie Schubert officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery with military honors at the grave by Osage American Legion Post 278. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.

Wayne was born on January 22, 1926, in Floyd, the son of Oren and Maurice (Marston) Mills. He graduated from Floyd High School in 1943. Wayne served his country as a pilot in the United States Air Force during World War II. Wayne was united in marriage to Gloria Decker on June 14, 1958, at the St. Ansgar United Methodist Church.

Wayne was a car dealer beginning in 1948, and purchased the Osage Ford dealership in 1970. He had presently continued to deal in the classic car market. Wayne was a commercial pilot and a flight instructor. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Osage. Wayne was also a member of, Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club, Osage American Legion Post 278, and was an avid supporter and volunteer for the Osage Precisionnaires Drum and Bugle Corps.

Wayne loved spending time with his family, playing 500, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, and followed the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. Wayne also enjoyed going out for evening meals with friends and family.

Wayne is survived by his daughter, Marlys (Joe) Marrs of Nicolett, Minnesota, his son, Kevin (Roxanne) Mills of Waverly, his daughter, Lori (Tom) Murphy-Stokes of Cedar Falls, and his son, Kurt (Susie) Mills of Osage; seven grandchildren, Roy (Amanda) Marrs of Madison Lake, Minnesota, Dolores (Chad) Swanson of Dayton, Minnesota, Travis (Courtney) Mills of Niceville, Florida, Robert Mills of Waverly, Taylor (Dylan) Nash of Ames, Emily Murphy of North Liberty, and Ryan Mills of Iowa City; four great-grandchildren, Amber and Roland Marrs, Seth Swanson, and Charlotte Mills; two sisters, Eleanor Waid and friend Gene Henely of Charles City and Shirley (Dick) Krutsinger of Mason City; and brother, Gary (Jeannine) Mills of Charles City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria Mills in 2016; daughter, Joy Mills; and three sisters, Thelma Newton, Marjorie Roberts, and Bette Noah.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

