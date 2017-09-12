David M. Goswick, age 64 of Dunbar, NE passed away on September 6, 2017 at his home.

David was born on April 26, 1953 in Charles City, IA; the son of Merle and Dixie Ann (Fisher) Goswick. He grew up and attended school in Charles City, graduating from Charles City High School in 1971. After high school he went to Northern Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, IA for two years and then went to the University of Northern Iowa for two years, graduating in 1975 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

He began teaching in Nebraska after graduating from college. He taught history and government classes at Springview, NE, Gresham, NE and Dawson-Verdon. During these years of teaching he furthered his education by obtaining his Master’s Degree in Education Counseling from the University of Northern Iowa in 1983 and thus began his career as a guidance counselor. He came to Nebraska City in 1989 and was the Guidance Counselor at Nebraska City High School for 28 years. He touched so many lives of students, teachers and administrators over the years!

David is survived by his sister Kim Beattie and husband Rick of West Branch, IA; niece Nicole Williams and husband Terry of Clarence, IA; nephew Ricky Beattie, Jr. of West Branch, IA; five great-nieces and nephews: Trevor Williams, Emily Williams, Tyler Williams, Jason Beattie and Treyton Williams; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Nebraska City High School (David’s home away from home). Inurnment will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City, IA.

The family will greet friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday (9/22) at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a Scholarship Fund being established for a Nebraska City High School Student in David Goswick’s Memory.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of arrangements.