Darrell Sisson, Aitkin, MN, passed away peacefully Sept. 12, 2017 at his home on Ripple Lake, surrounded by his loving family.

Darrell Sisson was born in 1935 in Charles City, Iowa to William and Ruth(Beck) Sisson. He graduated from Charles City high school. In 1956, he married Marjorie Brown of Floyd, Iowa in the little town of Floyd.

In his younger days, he worked at the Oliver tractor factory for a short period of time. He then attended the linotype printing school in Charles City. He was employed in the field of printing for the rest of his life. As the printing practices evolved, he became a computer technician. His places of employment included newspapers in Northfield and Farmington, Minnesota as well as printing shops in St. Paul and Minneapolis. He retired from the Minneapolis Star and Tribune in 1996.

After he and his wife retired they divided their time between their home on Ripple Lake in Aitkin, MN and their home in Mesa, Arizona. At the lake, he enjoyed his hobbies of fishing and building birdhouses. He was so inspired by the quietness and beauty of the area that he began to write poetry. His biggest enjoyment and most fulfilling times were when he was surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie, children, Laurie Sisson, Joel Sisson and Lisa Sammlar, grandchildren, Megan (Ted) Sowieja; Amanda, (Brandon), Kelting and Adam, (Ashley); great grandchildren, Taryn and Jocelyn Sowieja and Maverick and Georgia Kelting.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 23rd, at the United Methodist Church of Aitkin at 104 Second Street, NW. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 followed by a lunch in the church. Private interment will be at a later date at a columbarium in Farmington, MN.