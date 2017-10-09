Brian Ross, 46, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2017.

A funeral service for Brian Ross will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City with Pastor Wendy Johannesen from Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Brian David Ross, the son of Roger and Cheryl (Weigel) Ross, was born December 11, 1970 in Charles City, Iowa. He received his education in Charles City, graduating from Charles City High School in 1989. While in high school, Brian worked at Buy Low North to earn money for his car, insurance and gas (this is where his impeccable work ethic began). After graduation, he worked at White Farm, GMT in Waverly, Machine Tool Engineering in Charles City for 10 years, Kennametal, Inc. for five years and returned to Machine Tool Engineering where he was currently the Operations Manager. Brian was a Reserve Police Officer in Charles City for many years before moving put to the farm and was a volunteer on the Colwell Fire Department for several years.

Brian was united in marriage to Shana Stewart on August 2, 2008 at their farm north of Charles City. He was a good provider for his family (who he loved very much) and was always giving of his time and talents. Brian always had to be busy doing something whether it was working in his shop, listening to music, gardening, fixing things, camping, picking on his brother or cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He had a love for farming which was his passion and enjoyed being outdoors. Brian will be missed by all those who loved him.

Living family members include his wife, Shana; daughter, Kennedi; mother, Cheryl (Bob) Biddle; brother, Scott Ross; aunt and uncle, Donna (Doug) Holtz all of Charles City; and cousin, Sheri Hanlon of California.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Tina Ross.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements.