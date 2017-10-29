Wyonna Delap, 89, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Floyd County Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

A funeral service for Wyonna Delap will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Russ Leeper officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.

Wyonna Mae (Dill) Delap, the daughter of Edward and Vernice (McDonald) Dill, was born April 30, 1928 in Charles City, Iowa where she also attended school. Wyonna was united in marriage to Joseph Logan, Sr. on June 4, 1944 and the couple later divorced. On May 21, 1955, she married Jesse Delap in Mason City and the couple made their home in Charles City.

Wyonna worked at Sherman Nursery for 40 years and at Riverside Chautauqua for one year. She was a member at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City and was active with the Cedar Valley CB Club when it was in existence. Wyonna enjoyed reading, word search books, taking care of her husband and dog and going for her weekly Sunday drive with Jesse just to check things out around town and in the country. She loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren who she loved to play games with and share life stories.

Living family members include five children: Rita (Robert) Duncan of Charles City, Jeanne (Steve) Martin of Charles City, Joseph Logan of Hebron, Illinois, Penny (Brian) Jaeger of San Antonio, Texas and Bruce (Janet) Delap of Charles City; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; brother, Edward (Bea) Dill of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Wilma “Billi” Voigtman of Marengo, Iowa; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family member and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse; great-grandson, Matthew O’Donnell; sister Betty Coen; and brother, Henry “Jack” Dill.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.