Monica Joy Richardson Bayne, 45, of Newton died on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at her home. A visitation will be held from 1-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 22, at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jasper County Animal Rescue League may be left at the funeral home.

Monica, the daughter of Dr. Gary and Phyllis (Fisher) Richardson, was born on March 11, 1972 in Iowa City. She grew up in Charles City and graduated from Charles City High School. Monica had lived in Newton for the last eight years. Monica enjoyed making homemade soap and dreamed of starting a company named Pure Joy. She was also a talented writer and loved flower and vegetable gardening, animals, baking, and spending time with her family.

Monica is survived by her children, Zachariah Bayne of California and Bella Bayne of Newton; her dad, Dr. Gary Richardson of Ankeny; siblings, Tori (Rob) Versteegh of Ankeny and Chris (Anna) Richardson of Astorp, Sweden; nieces, Ellie and Tessa Versteegh and Zoe and Lilly Richardson; and her aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Richardson; maternal and paternal grandparents; and an aunt and uncle.