Fishing report: Blue gills and crappie fishing fair on Cedar River; be careful on ice

By the Iowa DNR

It looks like Northeast Iowa is in for some mild weather over the next week and into the weekend. Use extreme caution when going out on the ice this early in the season. Rain, snow and mild temperatures over the weekend may have weakened the ice. Check depths often especially where there is current or springs.

For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (above Nashua): A few anglers have been braving the backwaters and the impoundments. Use extreme caution when going on river ice. There is no such thing as safe ice. Seven inches of ice have been reported in places. Bluegill (Fair): Use a small jig tipped with a spike or wax worm. Black crappie (Fair): Find crappies around submersed trees or logs. Use small jigs tipped with wax worms.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City): River ice conditions are very questionable. Ice fishing is not recommended until river levels stabilize and cold weather returns.

Clear Lake: Ice thickness is 9-11 inches on most of the little lake and 8-10 inches on the main lake. The rain this weekend melted a lot of the snow on the lake. Wear ice spikes when venturing out. The best bite is early morning and around 3 p.m. to dark. Yellow bass (Fair): Use wax worms and spikes fished near the bottom in 10-12 feet of water. Yellow perch (Slow): A few smaller perch are being caught. Walleye (Fair): Try jigs tipped with bait. Most are less than 14 inches but a few keeps are being caught. Black crappie (Fair): The best crappie bite is at first light.

Decorah District Streams: Trout streams are running crystal clear and continue to fish well. Parking lots are not plowed in the winter; use care when parking on the side of the road. It is very pretty along the trout streams this time of year, but be ready to walk through about 5 plus inches of snow. A spinner or small crank bait will catch trout. Brook trout (Good): Use flies or lures that look like sculpins, dace or suckers. Brown trout (Good): Anglers have had success using a nymph rig with a scud dropper but most fish were hitting wet flies. Rainbow trout (Good): Find rainbow trout hiding in the upper and lower ends of pools. Dance a meaty looking fly or lure in these areas and wait.

Lake Hendricks (Riceville): All parking lots are now open. No motorized vehicles are allowed on the ice. The aerator is on so be careful; there is open water around it. Ice depths are 4-6 inches with snow on top. Bluegill (Slow): Anglers are starting to catch nice bluegills using small brightly colored jigs tipped with a spike. Largemouth bass (Slow): Use a small spinner tipped with a wax worm. Black crappie (Slow): Crappies are biting. Try a small brightly colored jig tipped with a wax worm near the bottom.

Big Woods Lake (Cedar Falls): Bluegill (Fair). Black crappie (Fair).

Plainfield: Plainfield has been receiving some pressure. The bite is not hot, but a few quality bluegills have been caught. Bluegill (Fair).

–20161229 —