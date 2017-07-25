Project AWARE has record number of volunteers

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Over 468 volunteers got involved in with Project AWARE while it went through the Cedar River last week.

“I thought the event went extremely well especially given that large size of the group,” said Project AWARE Coordinateor Lynette Seigley. “its the largest amount of volunteers we’ve ever had for the event in the 15 year history.”

The 468 people involved didn’t come all in one day, but throughout the week, Seigley said.

Currently Seigley is still compiling how much material was taken out of the Cedar River during Project AWARE.

“I’m definitely going to get the number finalized the next day,” Seigley said. “We’re close to having those numbers together.”