Clear Lake Lions outlast Comet netters

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Victory was in the grasp of the Charles City No. 3 doubles team of Emma Heidebrink and Taylor Walters when they took an 8-7 pro-set lead over Clear Lake’s Ali Witt and Mikayla Brant.

But the Lion pair managed to rally to tie the set before winning the tiebreaker, 7-3.

That was one of several close matches Clear Lake won, including another tiebreaker victory with Brant defeating Comet senior Sandra Bontemps in the No. 6 singles match to end Tuesday’s meet at Sportsmen’s Park.

Overall, Clear Lake won the varsity meet, 7-2.

Heidebrink would later defeat Witt, 8-6, in the No. 5 singles match; and sophomore Jodie Sindlinger bested Kiersten Baalson, 8-4, in the No. 2 singles match for Charles City’s two wins.

The other Lion victories include Gretchen Jones defeating Morgan Kellogg, 8-1, in No. 1 singles; Chloe Mueller defeating Amy Boggess, 8-2, in No. 3 singles; Maranda Harrison defeating Emilee Bilharz, 8-6, in No. 4 singles; Jones and Baalson defeating Kellogg and Bilharz, 8-5, in No. 1 doubles; and Mueller and Harrison defeating Boggess and Sindlinger, 8-5, in No. 2 doubles.

In junior varsity action, Charles City won six matches to Clear Lake’s two.

At Sportsmen’s Park

May 2

CLEAR LAKE 7, CHARLES CITY 2

SINGLES — 1. Gretchen Jones (CL) d. Morgan Kellogg 8-1, 2. Jodie Sindlinger (CC) d. Kiersten Baalson 8-4, 3. Chloe Mueller (CL) d. Amy Boggess 8-2, 4. Maranda Harrison (CL) d. Emilee Bilharz 8-6, 5. Emma Heidebrink (CC) d. Ali Witt 8-6, 6. Mikayla Brant (CL) d. Sandra Bontemps 9-8 (7-3 tiebreaker).

DOUBLES — 1. Jones-Baalson (CL) d. Kellogg-Bilharz 8-5, 2. Mueller-Harrison (CL) d. Boggess-Sindlinger 8-5, 3. Witt-Brant (CL) d. Heidebrink-Taylor Walters 9-8 (7-3 tiebreaker).