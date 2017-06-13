Chickasaws shut down Comets, 10-0

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

NEW HAMPTON — They do a peculiar thing at Mikkelson Park for New Hampton baseball home games.

They announce a running pitch-count total after every inning.

In Tuesday’s Northeast Iowa Conference game against Charles City, Chickasaw pitcher Ryan Gorman threw a five-inning no-hitter with just 56 pitches.

That’s less than 11 an inning for those keeping score by 21st Century baseball statistics standards.

As for the score of the game … the Chickasaws — ranked second in Class 2A by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association — defeated the visiting Comets, 10-0.

The win improved New Hampton’s record to 18-1 and 8-0 in the NEIC; Charles City fell to 6-9 and 3-4.

Left-handed power swinger Zach Wemark did a good portion of the damage as he was 2 for 3 with a solo home run and an RBI double. Josh Fenske was 2 for 2 with an RBI double and a successful suicide squeeze bunt; and Gorman had two hits including the game-stopper as his line-drive that managed to escape from Comet shortstop Nate Lasher’s glove during an all-out diving-snare attempt scored the 10th run in bottom of the fifth.

The Comets only managed one base runner with Colton Slinger’s walk in the fifth inning, but they did manage to hit the ball hard on occasion against Gorman.

In the first inning, Colton Reams drove an outside pitch to right-field. It would have normally been a well-placed single, but right fielder Fenske was right there as he had Reams played perfectly if not clairvoyantly.

Noah Schlader also looked like he connected for a single while taking the ball to the right side, but Chickasaw second baseman Keegan Tenge got a quick jump on the ball while ranging to his left for the 4-3 putout.

To open the fifth, Dylan Salinas droved a shot right back at Gorman, who got enough of his glove on it to deflect it to Tenge, who threw Salinas out … 1-4-3 for those keeping score.

The Comets, who have lost four straight after sweeping a doubleheader against Waukon last week, will try to rebound Wednesday when they host Oelwein.

NEW HAMPTON 10, CHARLES CITY 0 (5 inn)

CC AB R H BI NH AB R H BI

Nate Lasher 2 0 0 0 Carter Stochl 1 2 0 1

Cole Reams 2 0 0 0 Keegan Tenge 3 2 1 0

Drew Mitchell 2 0 0 0 Ryan Gorman 3 0 2 2

Dylan Salinas 2 0 0 0 Noah Hopp 2 1 0 0

Theo Arndt 1 0 0 0 Zach Wemark 3 1 2 2

Wyatt Stevenson 1 0 0 0 Josh Fenske 2 2 2 1

Colton Slinger 1 0 0 0 Aden Zwanziger 2 0 0 0

Jalen Jones 1 0 0 0 Trevor Svec 1 0 0 0

Jordan Kapping 1 0 0 0 Jace Cajthaml 2 0 0 1

Elliott Sinwell 1 0 0 0 Wyatt Stochl 0 2 0 0

Noah Schlader 1 0 0 0 Mason Cleveland 1 0 0 0

Ryan Anderson 0 0 0 0

TOTALS 15 0 0 0 TOTALS 20 10 7 7

CHARLES CITY 000 00 — 0

NEW HAMPTON 122 32 — 10

LOB–CHARLES CITY 1, NEW HAMPTON 6. ERR–Drew Mitchell.2B–Zach Wemark, Josh Fenske. HR–Zach Wemark. HBP–CarterStochl, Keegan Tenge, Wyatt Stochl, Noah Hopp. SACB–JoshFenske. SB–Carter Stochl (2), Wyatt Stochl, Ryan Gorman,Josh Fenske (2).

CHARLES CITY IP H R ER BB SO HR

Carter Johanningmeier 3.00 5 5 5 2 0 1

Jalen Jones 0.67 0 3 1 2 0 0

Jordan Kapping 1.00 2 2 2 1 1 0

NEW HAMPTON

Ryan Gorman 5.00 0 0 0 1 3 0

WP–Jalen Jones, Carter Johanningmeier. SO–Dylan Salinas,Elliott Sinwell, Nate Lasher, Trevor Svec. BB–Colton Slinger, Carter Stochl (2), Mason Cleveland, Ryan Gorman, Ryan Anderson.