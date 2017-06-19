Comets defeat Waukon, 12-0, in NEIC softball matchup

Staff Report

WAUKON — Comets Payton Reams, Tayler Schmidt and Sara Martin all homered during Charles City’s Northeast Iowa Conference softball 12-0 victory over Waukon on Monday.

Leadoff hitter Reams was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored; and Schmidt was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Both Reams and Schmidt also doubled for Charles City, which improved its record to 21-3 and 9-2 in the NEIC.

For Martin, her homer was her ninth of the season which leads the team. Last year, Martin led the Comets with 11 homers.

Charles City sophomore Sami Heyer improved her record to 15-2 after scattering three hits.

Bailey Mitchell and Shantel VanHauen each had two hits for the Comets, who will return home on Tuesday to host St. Ansgar at Sportsmen’s Park.

CHARLES CITY 12, WAUKON 0 (6 inn)

CC AB R H BI WAUKON AB R H BI

Payton Reams 4 3 3 3 M Ellingson 3 0 0 0

Ciana Sonberg 4 0 1 1 L Bullman 3 0 0 0

Tayler Schmidt 4 2 2 3 Regan Wasson 2 0 1 0

Sara Martin 4 1 1 1 Audrey Fahey 2 0 1 0

Bailey Mitchell 3 0 2 1 B Berns 2 0 0 0

Alex Litterer 1 1 0 0 M O’Neill 2 0 0 0

Shantel Vanhauen 4 1 2 0 Lauren Griffith 2 0 0 0

Kelby Katcher 4 0 1 0 A Sherman 2 0 1 0

Madeline Peters 3 1 1 0 Lauren Elliot 2 0 0 0

Lisabeth Fiser 2 1 1 1

*Dani Reetz 0 1 0 0

*Kiki Connell 0 1 0 0

TOTALS 33 12 14 10 TOTALS 20 0 3 0

CHARLES CITY VARSITY 211 323 0 — 12

WAUKON VARSITY 000 000 x — 0

LOB–CHARLES CITY VARSITY 4, WAUKON VARSITY 2. ERR–M Ellingson. 2B–Madeline Peters, Payton Reams, Tayler Schmidt. HR–Payton Reams, Sara Martin, Tayler Schmidt. SB–Alex Litterer, Lisabeth Fiser, Kiki Connell, Payton Reams, Tayler Schmidt, Shantel Vanhauen.

CHARLES CITY IP H R ER BB SO HR

Sami Heyer (W) 6.00 3 0 0 0 11 0

WAUKON

Lauren Elliot (L) 5.00 13 12 10 1 1 3

1.00 1 0 0 0 0 0

PB–Kelby Katcher (2), Audrey Fahey (5). SO–Kelby Katcher,Lauren Griffith, L Bullman (2), M Ellingson (2), A Sherman, Lauren Elliot (2), Regan Wasson, B Berns (2). BB–Lisabeth Fiser.