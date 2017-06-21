Go-Hawks contain Comets, 6-3

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — You can’t expect to score 17 runs in every second inning like Charles City did against Osage on Tuesday.

But even against Waverly-Shell Rock the following day, the Comets had something brewing in the second frame again.

Down 2-0 going into the bottom of the second, the Comets managed to load the bases with no outs. But Go-Hawk left-handed starter Brady Thompson managed to strike out the next three batters in order to keep Charles City off the board.

The Comets eventually did get to Thompson the following inning while scoring 2 runs to pull within one (3-2), but the Go-Hawks rallied for 3 runs in the sixth to gain a little more distance in what was for the most part a close game, and won the Northeast Iowa matchup, 6-3.

For the Go-Hawks, the win improved their record to 15-3 overall and 9-1 in the NEIC — their only loss coming against conference leaders New Hampton. It also completed a regular-season sweep (3-0) as Waverly-Shell Rock took two from the Comets in a doubleheader played June 2 at Wartburg College.

For the Comets, they fell to 8-12 and 4-7.

Hunter Destival drove in 3 runs with an RBI double and a latter 2-RBI single during the sixth-inning rally for Waverly-Shell Rock.

Leadoff hitter Ryan Willis had three hits and 2 RBIs, and Thompson and Brady Leonard each had two hits for the Go-Hawks.

John Stensland, while utilizing his dipping curveball, picked up the win in relief after yielding 1 run in four-and-one-thirds innings of work.

Stensland got into a little trouble in the sixth inning after hitting Cole Reams in the helmet with one out.

Drew Mitchell and Dylan Salinas followed with consecutive singles with the latter driving in Reams.

But Stenland manage to get the final two batters out to minimize the damage

Charles City starter Theo Arndt managed pitch out of several jams to keep the Comets in the game. He gave up 4 earned runs and struck out six in six innings.

Nate Lasher pitched a shutout seventh inning for the Comets.

Mitchell and Elliott Sinwell each had two hits, Reams doubled and scored 2 runs, and Jalen Jones had was 1 for 2 with an RBI for the Comets, who will travel to Waukon on Friday.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (6) AT CHARLES CITY (3)

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK AB R H BI CHARLES CITY AB R H BI

Ryan Willis 5 0 3 2 Nate Lasher 4 0 0 0

Jackson Little 3 1 0 0 Cole Reams 3 2 1 0

Luke Willis 4 2 1 0 Drew Mitchell 4 0 2 0

Hunter Destival 4 0 2 3 Dylan Salinas 2 0 1 0

Brady Loenard 4 0 2 1 Theo Arndt 2 0 0 1

John Stensland 3 0 0 0 Colton Slinger 3 0 0 0

Carson Kallenberger 3 1 0 0 Jalen Jones 2 0 1 1

Brady Thompson 4 0 2 0 Elliott Sinwell 4 0 2 1

Kaden Dewey 3 1 1 0 Noah Schlader 2 0 0 0

*Carter Langreck 0 1 0 0 Tait Arndt 1 0 0 0

Wyatt Stevenson 1 0 1 0

*Ben Miller 0 1 0 0

TOTALS 33 6 11 6 TOTALS 28 3 8 3

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 021 003 0 — 6

CHARLES CITY 002 001 0 — 3

LOB–WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 12, CHARLES CITY 14. ERR–Hunter

Destival, Dylan Salinas (2), Colton Slinger, Drew Mitchell.

2B–Hunter Destival, Luke Willis, Kaden Dewey, Cole Reams.

HBP–Carson Kallenberger, John Stensland, Cole Reams.

SACB–Jackson Little, Cole Reams. SB–Brady Loenard, Ryan

Willis (2), Jackson Little, Kaden Dewey, Theo Arndt, Drew

Mitchell (2), Nate Lasher.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK IP H R ER BB SO HR

Brady Loenard (W) 2.67 2 2 2 6 3 0

John Stensland 4.33 6 1 1 2 4 0

CHARLES CITY

Theo Arndt (L) 6.00 11 6 4 2 6 0

Nate Lasher 1.00 0 0 0 1 1 0

SO–Ryan Willis, Carson Kallenberger (2), Jackson Little,

Brady Thompson, Luke Willis, John Stensland, Noah Schlader

(2), Jalen Jones, Elliott Sinwell (2), Nate Lasher (2).

BB–Jackson Little, Luke Willis, Kaden Dewey, Dylan Salinas

(2), Jalen Jones (2), Colton Slinger, Theo Arndt (2), Nate

Lasher.